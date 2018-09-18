2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Brad Keselowski advances to Round of 12
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. Brad Keselowski advanced to the Round of 12 with his win at Las Vegas, which leaves 11 spots remaining.
Drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Round of 16 drivers
- Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
- Kyle Busch (6 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
- Brad Keselowski (3 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Chase Elliott (1 win)
- Kurt Busch (1 win)
- Erik Jones (1 win)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Austin Dillon (1 win)
- Ryan Blaney (merit)
- Kyle Larson (merit)
- Denny Hamlin (merit)
- Aric Almirola (merit)
- Jimmie Johnson (merit)
- Alex Bowman (merit)
2018 NASCAR Playoffs standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
|PLAYOFF POINTS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
2087
LEADER
4
36
2.
Kyle Busch
18
2085
-2
6
50
3.
Brad Keselowski
2
2069
-18
3
25
4.
Kevin Harvick
4
2060
-27
7
50
5.
Joey Logano
22
2056
-31
1
14
6.
Kurt Busch
41
2046
-41
1
14
7.
Ryan Blaney
12
2042
-45
0
7
8.
Kyle Larson
42
2041
-46
0
5
9.
Aric Almirola
10
2034
-53
0
1
10.
Austin Dillon
3
2031
-56
1
5
11.
Clint Bowyer
14
2029
-58
2
15
12.
Alex Bowman
88
2028
-59
0
0
13.
Jimmie Johnson
48
2022
-65
0
0
14.
Chase Elliott
9
2019
-68
1
8
15.
Erik Jones
20
2009
-78
1
5
16.
Denny Hamlin
11
2008
-79
0
3
