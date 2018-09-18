2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Brad Keselowski advances to Round of 12

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. Brad Keselowski advanced to the Round of 12 with his win at Las Vegas, which leaves 11 spots remaining. 

Drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November. 

Round of 16 drivers

  • Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (6 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
  • Brad Keselowski (3 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Chase Elliott (1 win)
  • Kurt Busch (1 win)
  • Erik Jones (1 win)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Austin Dillon (1 win)
  • Ryan Blaney (merit)
  • Kyle Larson (merit)
  • Denny Hamlin (merit)
  • Aric Almirola (merit)
  • Jimmie Johnson (merit)
  • Alex Bowman (merit)

2018 NASCAR Playoffs standings

POSITIONDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDWINSPLAYOFF POINTS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

2087

LEADER

4

36

2.

Kyle Busch

18

2085

-2

6

50

3.

Brad Keselowski

2

2069

-18

3

25

4.

Kevin Harvick

4

2060

-27

7

50

5.

Joey Logano

22

2056

-31

1

14

6.

Kurt Busch

41

2046

-41

1

14

7.

Ryan Blaney

12

2042

-45

0

7

8.

Kyle Larson

42

2041

-46

0

5

9.

Aric Almirola

10

2034

-53

0

1

10.

Austin Dillon

3

2031

-56

1

5

11.

Clint Bowyer

14

2029

-58

2

15

12.

Alex Bowman

88

2028

-59

0

0

13.

Jimmie Johnson

48

2022

-65

0

0

14.

Chase Elliott

9

2019

-68

1

8

15.

Erik Jones

20

2009

-78

1

5

16.

Denny Hamlin

11

2008

-79

0

3


