2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Chase Elliott advances to Round of 8

Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. Chase Elliott won the first race in the Round of 12, securing his spot in the Round of 8. 

Drivers can now advance to the Round of 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November. 

Round of 12 drivers

  • Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (7 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
  • Brad Keselowski (3 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Chase Elliott (2 win)
  • Kurt Busch (1 win)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Ryan Blaney (1 win)
  • Kyle Larson (merit)
  • Aric Almirola (merit)
  • Alex Bowman (merit)

2018 NASCAR Playoffs standings

POSITIONDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDWINSPLAYOFF POINTS

1.

Kevin Harvick

4

3101

LEADER

7

52

2.

Kyle Busch

18

3096

-5

7

55

3.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

3069

-32

4

38

4.

Joey Logano

22

3064

-37

1

14

5.

Chase Elliott

9

3056

-45

2

13

6.

Kurt Busch

41

3054

-47

1

14

7.

Brad Keselowski

2

3054

-47

3

25

8.

Ryan Blaney

12

3043

-58

1

13

9.

Aric Almirola

10

3033

-68

0

1

10.

Clint Bowyer

14

3033

-68

2

15

11.

Kyle Larson

42

3031

-70

0

6

12.

Alex Bowman

88

3009

-92

0

0

