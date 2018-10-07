2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Chase Elliott advances to Round of 8

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. Chase Elliott won the first race in the Round of 12, securing his spot in the Round of 8.

Drivers can now advance to the Round of 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Round of 12 drivers

Kevin Harvick (7 wins)

Kyle Busch (7 wins)

Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)

Brad Keselowski (3 wins)

Clint Bowyer (2 wins)

Chase Elliott (2 win)

Kurt Busch (1 win)

Joey Logano (1 win)



Ryan Blaney (1 win)



Kyle Larson (merit)

Aric Almirola (merit)



Alex Bowman (merit)



2018 NASCAR Playoffs standings