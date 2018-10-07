2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Chase Elliott advances to Round of 8
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. Chase Elliott won the first race in the Round of 12, securing his spot in the Round of 8.
Drivers can now advance to the Round of 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Round of 12 drivers
- Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
- Kyle Busch (7 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
- Brad Keselowski (3 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Chase Elliott (2 win)
- Kurt Busch (1 win)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Ryan Blaney (1 win)
- Kyle Larson (merit)
- Aric Almirola (merit)
- Alex Bowman (merit)
2018 NASCAR Playoffs standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
|PLAYOFF POINTS
1.
Kevin Harvick
4
3101
LEADER
7
52
2.
Kyle Busch
18
3096
-5
7
55
3.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
3069
-32
4
38
4.
Joey Logano
22
3064
-37
1
14
5.
Chase Elliott
9
3056
-45
2
13
6.
Kurt Busch
41
3054
-47
1
14
7.
Brad Keselowski
2
3054
-47
3
25
8.
Ryan Blaney
12
3043
-58
1
13
9.
Aric Almirola
10
3033
-68
0
1
10.
Clint Bowyer
14
3033
-68
2
15
11.
Kyle Larson
42
3031
-70
0
6
12.
Alex Bowman
88
3009
-92
0
0
-
NASCAR schedule: Talladega is next
Here's everything you need to follow as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as the playoffs...
-
NASCAR Playoffs at Dover: Elliott wins
Elliott punches his ticket to the Round of 8 in a race dominated early by Kevin Harvick
-
2018 NASCAR at Dover Vegas expert picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his Gander Outdoors 400...
-
NASCAR at Dover DFS: Best DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
NASCAR Playoffs at Dover preview
Here's what you need to know for all the action at the Monster Mile
-
Blaney wins at Charlotte in wild finish
Johnson knocked himself out of the playoffs with his costly mistake and cost Truex the win