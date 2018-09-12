2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Kyle Busch wins regular season championship
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are finally here. Now that the field is set, the Round of 16 will get underway on September 16th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November. Kyle Busch pulled even with Kevin Harvick on playoff points, after winning the regular season championship and earning the 15 bonus points that come with it. Only two drivers -- Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman -- are in the playoffs without bonus points from stage or race wins.
Drivers who have secured a playoff spot
- Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
- Kyle Busch (6 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Brad Keselowski (2 wins)
- Chase Elliott (1 win)
- Kurt Busch (1 win)
- Erik Jones (1 win)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Austin Dillon (1 win)
- Ryan Blaney (merit)
- Kyle Larson (merit)
- Denny Hamlin (merit)
- Aric Almirola (merit)
- Jimmie Johnson (merit)
- Alex Bowman (merit)
2018 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
|PLAYOFF POINTS
1.
Kyle Busch
18
2050
LEADER
6
50
2.
Kevin Harvick
4
2050
--
7
50
3.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
2035
-15
4
35
4.
Brad Keselowski
2
2019
-31
2
19
5.
Clint Bowyer
14
2015
-35
2
15
6.
Joey Logano
22
2014
-36
1
14
7.
Kurt Busch
41
2013
-36
1
14
8.
Chase Elliott
9
2008
-42
1
8
9.
Ryan Blaney
12
2007
-43
0
7
10.
Erik Jones
20
2005
-45
1
5
11.
Austin Dillon
3
2005
-45
1
5
12.
Kyle Larson
42
2005
-45
0
5
13.
Denny Hamlin
11
2003
-47
0
3
14.
Aric Almirola
10
2001
-49
0
1
15.
Jimmie Johnson
48
2000
-50
0
0
16.
Alex Bowman
88
2000
-50
0
0
-
NASCAR schedule: Playoffs begin Sunday
Here's everything you need to follow the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as it rolls toward...
-
2018 NASCAR playoffs odds, picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated the 2018 NASCAR playoffs 10,000 times
-
Brad Keselowski wins Brickyard 400
Keselowski now has momentum heading into the Round of 16
-
2018 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds, picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his Brickyard 400 pick...
-
NASCAR at Indianapolis odds, best picks
SportsLine simulated this week's NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway 10,000...
-
Best NASCAR at Indianapolis DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...