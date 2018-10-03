2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Round of 12 is set to begin

Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. Ryan Blaney won the last race of the Round of 16 in thrilling fashion, setting the table for the next round at Dover. 

Drivers can now advanced to the Round of 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November. 

Round of 12 drivers

  • Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (7 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
  • Brad Keselowski (3 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Chase Elliott (1 win)
  • Kurt Busch (1 win)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Ryan Blaney (1 win)
  • Kyle Larson (merit)
  • Aric Almirola (merit)
  • Alex Bowman (merit)

2018 NASCAR Playoffs standings

POSITIONDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDWINSPLAYOFF POINTS

1.

Kyle Busch

18

3055

LEADER

7

55

2.

Kevin Harvick

4

3050

-5

7

50

3.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

3038

-17

4

38

4.

Brad Keselowski

2

3025

-30

3

25

5.

Clint Bowyer

14

3015

-40

2

15

6.

Joey Logano

22

3014

-41

1

14

7.

Kurt Busch

41

3014

-41

1

14

8.

Ryan Blaney

12

3013

-42

1

13

9.

Chase Elliott

9

3008

-47

1

8

10.

Kyle Larson

42

3006

-49

0

6

11.

Aric Almirola

10

3001

-54

0

1

12.

Alex Bowman

88

3000

-55

0

0

Our Latest Stories