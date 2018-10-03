2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Round of 12 is set to begin
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. Ryan Blaney won the last race of the Round of 16 in thrilling fashion, setting the table for the next round at Dover.
Drivers can now advanced to the Round of 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Round of 12 drivers
- Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
- Kyle Busch (7 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
- Brad Keselowski (3 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Chase Elliott (1 win)
- Kurt Busch (1 win)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Ryan Blaney (1 win)
- Kyle Larson (merit)
- Aric Almirola (merit)
- Alex Bowman (merit)
2018 NASCAR Playoffs standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
|PLAYOFF POINTS
1.
Kyle Busch
18
3055
LEADER
7
55
2.
Kevin Harvick
4
3050
-5
7
50
3.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
3038
-17
4
38
4.
Brad Keselowski
2
3025
-30
3
25
5.
Clint Bowyer
14
3015
-40
2
15
6.
Joey Logano
22
3014
-41
1
14
7.
Kurt Busch
41
3014
-41
1
14
8.
Ryan Blaney
12
3013
-42
1
13
9.
Chase Elliott
9
3008
-47
1
8
10.
Kyle Larson
42
3006
-49
0
6
11.
Aric Almirola
10
3001
-54
0
1
12.
Alex Bowman
88
3000
-55
0
0
