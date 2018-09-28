2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Round of 16 wraps up at Charlotte

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch advanced to the Round of 12 with their wins in the first two races of the Round of 16. Martin Truex Jr. is also onto the next round, while all Kevin Harvick has to do is start Sunday's race to advance.

Drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November. 

Round of 16 drivers

  • Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (7 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
  • Brad Keselowski (3 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Chase Elliott (1 win)
  • Kurt Busch (1 win)
  • Erik Jones (1 win)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Austin Dillon (1 win)
  • Ryan Blaney (merit)
  • Kyle Larson (merit)
  • Denny Hamlin (merit)
  • Aric Almirola (merit)
  • Jimmie Johnson (merit)
  • Alex Bowman (merit)

2018 NASCAR Playoffs standings

POSITIONDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDWINSPLAYOFF POINTS

1.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

2141

LEADER

4

38

2.

Kyle Busch

18

2124

-16

7

55

3.

Kevin Harvick

4

2113

-28

7

50

4.

Brad Keselowski

2

2111

-30

3

25

5.

Joey Logano

22

2081

-60

1

14

6.

Aric Almirola

10

2079

-62

0

1

7.

Kyle Larson

42

2073

-68

0

5

8.

Kurt Busch

41

2071

-70

1

14

9.

Chase Elliott

9

2066

-75

1

8

10.

Austin Dillon

3

2066

-75

1

5

11.

Alex Bowman

88

2061

-80

0

0

12.

Ryan Blaney

12

2060

-81

0

7

13.

Clint Bowyer

14

2056

-85

2

15

14.

Jimmie Johnson

48

2054

-87

0

0

15.

Erik Jones

20

2039

-102

1

5

16.

Denny Hamlin

11

2031

-110

0

3


