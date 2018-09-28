2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Round of 16 wraps up at Charlotte
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch advanced to the Round of 12 with their wins in the first two races of the Round of 16. Martin Truex Jr. is also onto the next round, while all Kevin Harvick has to do is start Sunday's race to advance.
Drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Round of 16 drivers
- Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
- Kyle Busch (7 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
- Brad Keselowski (3 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Chase Elliott (1 win)
- Kurt Busch (1 win)
- Erik Jones (1 win)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Austin Dillon (1 win)
- Ryan Blaney (merit)
- Kyle Larson (merit)
- Denny Hamlin (merit)
- Aric Almirola (merit)
- Jimmie Johnson (merit)
- Alex Bowman (merit)
2018 NASCAR Playoffs standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
|PLAYOFF POINTS
1.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
2141
LEADER
4
38
2.
Kyle Busch
18
2124
-16
7
55
3.
Kevin Harvick
4
2113
-28
7
50
4.
Brad Keselowski
2
2111
-30
3
25
5.
Joey Logano
22
2081
-60
1
14
6.
Aric Almirola
10
2079
-62
0
1
7.
Kyle Larson
42
2073
-68
0
5
8.
Kurt Busch
41
2071
-70
1
14
9.
Chase Elliott
9
2066
-75
1
8
10.
Austin Dillon
3
2066
-75
1
5
11.
Alex Bowman
88
2061
-80
0
0
12.
Ryan Blaney
12
2060
-81
0
7
13.
Clint Bowyer
14
2056
-85
2
15
14.
Jimmie Johnson
48
2054
-87
0
0
15.
Erik Jones
20
2039
-102
1
5
16.
Denny Hamlin
11
2031
-110
0
3
