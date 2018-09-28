2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Round of 16 wraps up at Charlotte

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway. Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch advanced to the Round of 12 with their wins in the first two races of the Round of 16. Martin Truex Jr. is also onto the next round, while all Kevin Harvick has to do is start Sunday's race to advance.

Drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Round of 16 drivers

Kevin Harvick (7 wins)

Kyle Busch (7 wins)

Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)

Brad Keselowski (3 wins)

Clint Bowyer (2 wins)

Chase Elliott (1 win)

Kurt Busch (1 win)

Erik Jones (1 win)

Joey Logano (1 win)

Austin Dillon (1 win)

Ryan Blaney (merit)

Kyle Larson (merit)

Denny Hamlin (merit)

Aric Almirola (merit)

Jimmie Johnson (merit)

Alex Bowman (merit)

2018 NASCAR Playoffs standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS PLAYOFF POINTS 1. Martin Truex Jr. 78 2141 LEADER 4 38 2. Kyle Busch 18 2124 -16 7 55 3. Kevin Harvick 4 2113 -28 7 50 4. Brad Keselowski 2 2111 -30 3 25 5. Joey Logano 22 2081 -60 1 14 6. Aric Almirola 10 2079 -62 0 1 7. Kyle Larson 42 2073 -68 0 5 8. Kurt Busch 41 2071 -70 1 14 9. Chase Elliott 9 2066 -75 1 8 10. Austin Dillon 3 2066 -75 1 5 11. Alex Bowman 88 2061 -80 0 0 12. Ryan Blaney 12 2060 -81 0 7 13. Clint Bowyer 14 2056 -85 2 15 14. Jimmie Johnson 48 2054 -87 0 0 15. Erik Jones 20 2039 -102 1 5 16. Denny Hamlin 11 2031 -110 0 3



