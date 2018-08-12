2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Bristol Motor Speedway is up next

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9th race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Below is a list of events for NASCAR's Cup Series this season including the playoffs.

Next Race: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, August 18th

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 500 laps

Stage 1: Ends on lap 125

Stage 2: Ends on lap 250

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 500

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

*indicates NASCAR playoffs race