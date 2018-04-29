2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Dover International Speedway is up next

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9th race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Below is a list of events for NASCAR's Cup Series this season including the playoffs.

Next Race: AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway

Location: Dover International Speedway

Date: Sunday, May 6

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 400 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 120

Stage 2: Ends on lap 240

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 400

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

DATE LOCATION EVENT TIME NETWORK WINNER Feb. 18 Daytona International Speedway DAYTONA 500 1PM FOX Austin Dillon Feb. 25 Atlanta Motor Speedway Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 1PM FOX Kevin Harvick Mar. 4 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube 3:30PM FOX Kevin Harvick Mar. 11 ISM Raceway TicketGuardian 500 3:30PM FOX Kevin Harvick Mar. 18 Auto Club Speedway Auto Club 400 3:30PM FOX Martin Truex Jr. Mar. 26 Martinsville Speedway STP 500 2PM FS1 Clint Bowyer April 8 Texas Motor Speedway O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 2PM FS1 Kyle Busch April 15 Bristol Motor Speedway Food City 500 2PM FOX Kyle Busch April 21 Richmond Raceway Toyota Owners 400 630PM FOX Kyle Busch April 29 Talladega Superspeedway GEICO 500 2PM FOX Joey Logano May 6 Dover International Speedway AAA 400 Drive for Autism 2PM FS1 TBD May 12 Kansas Speedway Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas 8PM FS1 TBD May 19 Charlotte Motor Speedway Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway 8PM FS1 TBD May 27 Charlotte Motor Speedway Coca-Cola 600 6PM FOX TBD June 3 Pocono Raceway Pocono 400 2PM FS1 TBD June 10 Michigan International Speedway FireKeepers Casino 400 2PM FOX TBD June 24 Sonoma Raceway Toyota/Save Mart 350 3PM FS1 TBD July 1 Chicagoland Speedway Overton's 400 2:30PM NBCSN TBD July 7 Daytona International Speedway Coke Zero Sugar 400 7PM NBC TBD July 14 Kentucky Speedway Quaker State 400 7:30PM NBCSN TBD July 22 New Hampshire Motor Speedway New Hampshire 301 2PM NBCSN TBD July 29 Pocono Raceway Gander Outdoors 400 2:30PM NBCSN TBD Aug. 5 Watkins Glen International GoBowling at The Glen 2:30PM NBC TBD Aug. 12 Michigan International Speedway Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan 2:30PM NBCSN TBD Aug. 18 Bristol Motor Speedway Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race 7:30PM NBCSN TBD Sept. 2 Darlington Raceway Bojangles' Southern 500 6PM NBCSN TBD Sept. 9 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Big Machine Vodka Brickyard 400 2PM NBCSN TBD Sept. 16 Las Vegas Motor Speedway *South Point 400 3PM NBCSN TBD Sept. 22 Richmond Raceway *Federated Auto Parts 400 730PM NBCSN TBD Sept. 30 Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course *Bank of America 500 2PM NBC TBD Oct. 7 Dover International Speedway *Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Dover 2PM NBCSN TBD Oct. 14 Talladega Superspeedway *1000Bulbs.com 500 2PM NBC TBD Oct. 21 Kansas Speedway *Hollywood Casino 400 2PM NBC TBD Oct. 28 Martinsville Speedway *First Data 500 2:30PM NBCSN TBD Nov. 4 Texas Motor Speedway *AAA Texas 500 3PM NBCSN TBD Nov. 11 ISM Raceway *Can-Am 500 2:30PM NBC TBD Nov. 18 Homestead-Miami Speedway *Ford EcoBoost 400 3PM NBC TBD

*indicates NASCAR playoffs race