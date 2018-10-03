2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Round of 12 begins at Dover

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway! The field is set for the Round of 12 beginning Sunday at Dover International Speedway as drivers look to work their way towards the NASCAR championship.

The top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Below is a list of events for the NASCAR's Cup Series Playoffs.

Next Race: Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway

Location: Dover International Speedway

Date: Sunday, October 7th

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 400 miles/400 laps

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 120

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 240

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 400

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

*indicates NASCAR playoffs race