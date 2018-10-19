2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Round of 12 continues at Kansas

Four more drivers will be eliminated Sunday in the next round of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs when the checkered flag flies at Kansas Speedway at the conclusion of the Hollywood Casino 400. Chase Elliott earned the first spot in the Round of 8 with his win at Dover and Aric Almirola stole a win at Talladega last Sunday with a thrilling final-lap pass of Kurt Busch, who ran out of fuel.

The top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Below is a list of events for the NASCAR's Cup Series Playoffs.

Next Race: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Location: Kansas Speedway

Date: Sunday, October 21

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 400 miles/267 laps

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 80

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 160

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 267

TV: NBC

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

*indicates NASCAR playoffs race