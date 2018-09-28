2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Round of 16 concludes at Charlotte

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway! Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch are moving onto the Round of 12 on wins while Martin Truex Jr. has secured his spot on merit. All Kevin Harvick has to do is the start the race on Sunday at Charlotte to clinch his spot in the next round, leaving 8 spots remaining for the other drivers.

The top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Below is a list of events for the NASCAR's Cup Series Playoffs.

Next Race: Bank of America 500 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Date: Sunday, September 30th

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 500 miles/109 laps

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 25

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 50

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 109

TV: NBC

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

*indicates NASCAR playoffs race