2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Round of 16 continues at Richmond

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are underway! Brad Keselowski won the playoff opener at Las Vegas while the series chugs along to Richmond for the second race in the Round of 16.

Drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Below is a list of events for the NASCAR's Cup Series Playoffs.

Next Race: Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

Location: Richmond Raceway

Date: Saturday, September 22nd

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 400 laps

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 100

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 200

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 400

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

*indicates NASCAR playoffs race