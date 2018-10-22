2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Round of 8 kicks off Martinsville

NASCAR's Round of 8 is set as the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll on to Martinsville Speedway. The First Data 500 is the first of three races in NASCAR's Round of 8 before the the top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Chase Elliott earned the first spot in the Round of 8 with his win at Dover, then bagged another win on Sunday at Kansas to make it two wins in three races. And Aric Almirola stole a win at Talladega between Elliott's two wins with a thrilling final-lap pass of Kurt Busch, who ran out of fuel.

Below is a list of events for the NASCAR's Cup Series Playoffs.

Next Race: First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Location: Martinsville Speedway (Va.)

Date: Sunday, October 28

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 263 miles/500 laps

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 130

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 260

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 500

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

*indicates NASCAR playoffs race