2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Round of 8 kicks off Martinsville
Here's everything you need to follow as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as the playoffs roll on
NASCAR's Round of 8 is set as the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll on to Martinsville Speedway. The First Data 500 is the first of three races in NASCAR's Round of 8 before the the top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Chase Elliott earned the first spot in the Round of 8 with his win at Dover, then bagged another win on Sunday at Kansas to make it two wins in three races. And Aric Almirola stole a win at Talladega between Elliott's two wins with a thrilling final-lap pass of Kurt Busch, who ran out of fuel.
Below is a list of events for the NASCAR's Cup Series Playoffs.
Next Race: First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway
Location: Martinsville Speedway (Va.)
Date: Sunday, October 28
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Length: 263 miles/500 laps
Stage 1: Ends on Lap 130
Stage 2: Ends on Lap 260
Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 500
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule
|DATE
|LOCATION
|EVENT
|TIME
|NETWORK
|WINNER
Feb. 18
Daytona International Speedway
DAYTONA 500
1PM
FOX
Feb. 25
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
1PM
FOX
Mar. 4
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
3:30PM
FOX
Mar. 11
ISM Raceway
TicketGuardian 500
3:30PM
FOX
Mar. 18
Auto Club Speedway
Auto Club 400
3:30PM
FOX
Mar. 26
Martinsville Speedway
STP 500
2PM
FS1
April 8
Texas Motor Speedway
O'Reilly Auto Parts 500
2PM
FS1
April 15
Bristol Motor Speedway
Food City 500
2PM
FOX
April 21
Richmond Raceway
Toyota Owners 400
630PM
FOX
April 29
Talladega Superspeedway
GEICO 500
2PM
FOX
May 6
Dover International Speedway
AAA 400 Drive for Autism
2PM
FS1
May 12
Kansas Speedway
KC Masterpiece 400
8PM
FS1
May 19
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway
8PM
FS1
Kevin Harvick
May 27
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Coca-Cola 600
6PM
FOX
June 3
Pocono Raceway
Pocono 400
2PM
FS1
June 10
Michigan International Speedway
FireKeepers Casino 400
2PM
FOX
June 24
Sonoma Raceway
Toyota/Save Mart 350
3PM
FS1
July 1
Chicagoland Speedway
Overton's 400
2:30PM
NBCSN
July 7
Daytona International Speedway
Coke Zero Sugar 400
7PM
NBC
July 14
Kentucky Speedway
Quaker State 400
7:30PM
NBCSN
July 22
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
New Hampshire 301
2PM
NBCSN
July 29
Pocono Raceway
Gander Outdoors 400
2:30PM
NBCSN
Aug. 5
Watkins Glen International
GoBowling at The Glen
2:30PM
NBC
Aug. 12
Michigan International Speedway
Consumers Energy 400
2:30PM
NBCSN
Aug. 18
Bristol Motor Speedway
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
7:30PM
NBCSN
Sept. 2
Darlington Raceway
Bojangles' Southern 500
6PM
NBCSN
Sept. 9
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Big Machine Vodka Brickyard 400
2PM
NBCSN
Sept. 16
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
*South Point 400
3PM
NBCSN
Sept. 22
Richmond Raceway
*Federated Auto Parts 400
730PM
NBCSN
Sept. 30
Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
*Bank of America 500
2PM
NBC
Ryan Blaney
Oct. 7
Dover International Speedway
*Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Dover
2PM
NBCSN
Oct. 14
Talladega Superspeedway
*1000Bulbs.com 500
2PM
NBC
Oct. 21
Kansas Speedway
*Hollywood Casino 400
2PM
NBC
Oct. 28
Martinsville Speedway
*First Data 500
2:30PM
NBCSN
TBD
Nov. 4
Texas Motor Speedway
*AAA Texas 500
3PM
NBCSN
TBD
Nov. 11
ISM Raceway
*Can-Am 500
2:30PM
NBC
TBD
Nov. 18
Homestead-Miami Speedway
*Ford EcoBoost 400
3PM
NBC
TBD
*indicates NASCAR playoffs race
-
Chase Elliott bags playoff win at Kansas
Elliott, the only Hendrick driver in the round of eight, says 'We're going to keep the hammer...
-
Watch NASCAR Playoffs at Kansas
Who makes it to the Round of 8? We'll find out Sunday at Kansas Speedway
-
NASCAR at Kansas odds, top expert picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his Hollywood Casino 400...
-
NASCAR at Kansas DFS: Best DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Almirola wins NASCAR at Talladega
Almirola picks up his first win of the 2018 season in thrilling fashion in a Stewart-Haas...
-
NASCAR at Talladega odds, picks, bets
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his Gander Outdoors 400...