2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Sonoma Raceway is up next after Father's Day break

Here's everything you need to follow the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as it rolls toward the playoffs

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9th race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Below is a list of events for NASCAR's Cup Series this season including the playoffs. 

Next Race: Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Location: Sonoma Raceway
Date: Sunday, June 24th
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 110 laps/350 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 25
Stage 2: Ends on lap 50
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 110
TV: FS1
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

DATELOCATIONEVENTTIMENETWORKWINNER

Feb. 18

Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA 500

1PM

FOX

Austin Dillon

Feb. 25

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

1PM

FOX

Kevin Harvick

Mar. 4

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

3:30PM

FOX

Kevin Harvick

Mar. 11

ISM Raceway

TicketGuardian 500

3:30PM

FOX

Kevin Harvick

Mar. 18

Auto Club Speedway

Auto Club 400

3:30PM

FOX

Martin Truex Jr.

Mar. 26

Martinsville Speedway

STP 500

2PM

FS1

Clint Bowyer

April 8

Texas Motor Speedway

O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

2PM

FS1

Kyle Busch

April 15

Bristol Motor Speedway

Food City 500

2PM

FOX

Kyle Busch

April 21

Richmond Raceway

Toyota Owners 400

630PM

FOX

Kyle Busch

April 29

Talladega Superspeedway

GEICO 500

2PM

FOX

Joey Logano

May 6

Dover International Speedway

AAA 400 Drive for Autism

2PM

FS1

Kevin Harvick

May 12

Kansas Speedway

KC Masterpiece 400

8PM

FS1

Kevin Harvick

May 19

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

8PM

FS1

Kevin Harvick

May 27

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Coca-Cola 600

6PM

FOX

Kyle Busch

June 3

Pocono Raceway

Pocono 400

2PM

FS1

Martin Truex Jr.

June 10

Michigan International Speedway

FireKeepers Casino 400

2PM

FOX

Clint Bowyer

June 24

Sonoma Raceway

Toyota/Save Mart 350

3PM

FS1

TBD

July 1

Chicagoland Speedway

Overton's 400

2:30PM

NBCSN

TBD

July 7

Daytona International Speedway

Coke Zero Sugar 400

7PM

NBC

TBD

July 14

Kentucky Speedway

Quaker State 400

7:30PM

NBCSN

TBD

July 22

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

New Hampshire 301

2PM

NBCSN

TBD

July 29

Pocono Raceway

Gander Outdoors 400

2:30PM

NBCSN

TBD

Aug. 5

Watkins Glen International

GoBowling at The Glen

2:30PM

NBC

TBD

Aug. 12

Michigan International Speedway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan

2:30PM

NBCSN

TBD

Aug. 18

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

7:30PM

NBCSN

TBD

Sept. 2

Darlington Raceway

Bojangles' Southern 500

6PM

NBCSN

TBD

Sept. 9

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Big Machine Vodka Brickyard 400

2PM

NBCSN

TBD

Sept. 16

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

*South Point 400

3PM

NBCSN

TBD

Sept. 22

Richmond Raceway

*Federated Auto Parts 400

730PM

NBCSN

TBD

Sept. 30

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

*Bank of America 500

2PM

NBC

TBD

Oct. 7

Dover International Speedway

*Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Dover

2PM

NBCSN

TBD

Oct. 14

Talladega Superspeedway

*1000Bulbs.com 500

2PM

NBC

TBD

Oct. 21

Kansas Speedway

*Hollywood Casino 400

2PM

NBC

TBD

Oct. 28

Martinsville Speedway

*First Data 500

2:30PM

NBCSN

TBD

Nov. 4

Texas Motor Speedway

*AAA Texas 500

3PM

NBCSN

TBD

Nov. 11

ISM Raceway

*Can-Am 500

2:30PM

NBC

TBD

Nov. 18

Homestead-Miami Speedway

*Ford EcoBoost 400

3PM

NBC

TBD

*indicates NASCAR playoffs race

Our Latest Stories