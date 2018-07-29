2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Watkins Glen is up next

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9th race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Below is a list of events for NASCAR's Cup Series this season including the playoffs.

Next Race: GoBowling at The Glen

Location: Watkins Glen International

Date: Sunday, July 29th

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 90 laps/220.86 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 20

Stage 2: Ends on lap 40

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 90

TV: NBC

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

*indicates NASCAR playoffs race