2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after Bristol

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot

  • Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (6 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Chase Elliott (1 win)
  • Kurt Busch (1 win)
  • Erik Jones (1 win)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Austin Dillon (1 win)
  • Ryan Blaney (merit)
  • Brad Keselowski (merit)
  • Kyle Larson (merit)

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings

POSITIONDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDWINSPLAYOFF POINTS

1.

Kyle Busch

18

1003

LEADER

6

35

2.

Kevin Harvick

4

960

-43

7

40

3.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

849

-154

4

27

4.

Kurt Busch

41

796

-207

1

7

5.

Clint Bowyer

14

776

-227

2

10

6.

Joey Logano

22

768

-235

1

8

7.

Ryan Blaney

12

733

-270

0

5

8.

Brad Keselowski

2

730

-273

0

4

9.

Kyle Larson

42

729

-274

0

0

10.

Denny Hamlin

11

707

-296

0

2

11.

Chase Elliott

9

697

-306

1

8

12.

Aric Almirola

10

658

-345

0

1

13.

Erik Jones

20

635

-368

1

5

14.

Jimmie Johnson

48

604

-399

0

0

15.

Alex Bowman

88

572

-431

0

0

16.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

493

-510

0

2

17.

Ryan Newman

31

481

-522

0

0

18.

Daniel Suarez

19

479

-524

0

0

19.

Austin Dillon

3

475

-528

1

5

20.

Paul Menard

21

473

-530

0

1

