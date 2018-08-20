2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after Bristol
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot
- Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
- Kyle Busch (6 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Chase Elliott (1 win)
- Kurt Busch (1 win)
- Erik Jones (1 win)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Austin Dillon (1 win)
- Ryan Blaney (merit)
- Brad Keselowski (merit)
- Kyle Larson (merit)
2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
|PLAYOFF POINTS
1.
Kyle Busch
18
1003
LEADER
6
35
2.
Kevin Harvick
4
960
-43
7
40
3.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
849
-154
4
27
4.
Kurt Busch
41
796
-207
1
7
5.
Clint Bowyer
14
776
-227
2
10
6.
Joey Logano
22
768
-235
1
8
7.
Ryan Blaney
12
733
-270
0
5
8.
Brad Keselowski
2
730
-273
0
4
9.
Kyle Larson
42
729
-274
0
0
10.
Denny Hamlin
11
707
-296
0
2
11.
Chase Elliott
9
697
-306
1
8
12.
Aric Almirola
10
658
-345
0
1
13.
Erik Jones
20
635
-368
1
5
14.
Jimmie Johnson
48
604
-399
0
0
15.
Alex Bowman
88
572
-431
0
0
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
493
-510
0
2
17.
Ryan Newman
31
481
-522
0
0
18.
Daniel Suarez
19
479
-524
0
0
19.
Austin Dillon
3
475
-528
1
5
20.
Paul Menard
21
473
-530
0
1
-
NASCAR Cup schedule: Darlington is next
Here's everything you need to follow the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as it rolls toward...
-
NASCAR at Bristol: Kurt Busch wins
Busch claims his first victory since the 2017 Daytona 500
-
NASCAR at Bristol odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine simulated this week's NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona 10,000 times
-
NASCAR at Bristol Night Race Vegas picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his Bristol Night Race...
-
NASCAR at Bristol DFS: Best DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Kasey Kahne retiring from NASCAR
Kahne notched 18 Cup Series wins before announcing his retirement