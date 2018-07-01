2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after Chicagoland

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot

  • Kevin Harvick (5 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (5 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (3 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Austin Dillon (1 win)

NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings

BOLD - indicates driver has secured a spot in the NASCAR playoffs

POSITIONDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDWINS

1.

Kyle Busch

18

736

LEADER

5

2.

Kevin Harvick 

4

674

-62

5

3.

Joey Logano

22

617

-119

1

4.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

594

-142

3

5.

Brad Keselowski

2

592

-144

0

6.

Clint Bowyer

14

579

-157

2

7.

Kurt Busch 

41

560

-176

0

8.

Denny Hamlin

11

537

-199

0

9.

Kyle Larson

42

524

-212

0

10.

Ryan Blaney

12

495

-241

0

11.

Aric Almirola

10

493

-243

0

12.

Jimmie Johnson

48

442

-294

0

13.

Chase Elliott

9

435

-301

0

14.

Erik Jones

20

408

-328

0

15.

Alex Bowman (last in on merit)

88

390

-346

0

16.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

367

-369

0

17.

Paul Menard

21

362

-374

0

18.

Daniel Suarez

19

316

-420

0

19.

Austin Dillon

3

314

-422

1

20.

Jamie McMurray

1

309

-427

0

21.

William Byron

24

306

-430

0

