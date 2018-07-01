2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after Chicagoland
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot
- Kevin Harvick (5 wins)
- Kyle Busch (5 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (3 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Austin Dillon (1 win)
NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings
BOLD - indicates driver has secured a spot in the NASCAR playoffs
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
1.
Kyle Busch
18
736
LEADER
5
2.
Kevin Harvick
4
674
-62
5
3.
Joey Logano
22
617
-119
1
4.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
594
-142
3
5.
Brad Keselowski
2
592
-144
0
6.
Clint Bowyer
14
579
-157
2
7.
Kurt Busch
41
560
-176
0
8.
Denny Hamlin
11
537
-199
0
9.
Kyle Larson
42
524
-212
0
10.
Ryan Blaney
12
495
-241
0
11.
Aric Almirola
10
493
-243
0
12.
Jimmie Johnson
48
442
-294
0
13.
Chase Elliott
9
435
-301
0
14.
Erik Jones
20
408
-328
0
15.
Alex Bowman (last in on merit)
88
390
-346
0
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
367
-369
0
17.
Paul Menard
21
362
-374
0
18.
Daniel Suarez
19
316
-420
0
19.
Austin Dillon
3
314
-422
1
20.
Jamie McMurray
1
309
-427
0
21.
William Byron
24
306
-430
0
-
Kyle Busch wins at Chicagoland
Busch and Harvick each lead the series with five wins a piece through 17 races
-
NASCAR Cup Schedule: Chicagoland is next
Here's everything you need to follow the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as it rolls toward...
-
NASCAR at Chicago picks: Back Hamlin
SportsLine simulated this week's NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago 10,000 times
-
Best NASCAR at Chicago Vegas picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his Overton's 400 pick...
-
NASCAR at Chicago DFS: Best DK lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Martin Truex Jr. wins at Sonoma Raceway
Truex's chances of winning a second-consecutive Cup Series title got a little stronger on...