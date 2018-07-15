2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after Kentucky
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot
- Kevin Harvick (5 wins)
- Kyle Busch (5 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Erik Jones (1 win)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Austin Dillon (1 win)
2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
1.
Kyle Busch
18
799
LEADER
5
2.
Kevin Harvick
4
740
-59
5
3.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
689
-110
4
4.
Joey Logano
22
648
-151
1
5.
Brad Keselowski
2
630
-169
0
6.
Clint Bowyer
14
629
-170
2
7.
Kurt Busch
41
601
-198
0
8.
Kyle Larson
42
581
-218
0
9.
Denny Hamlin
11
559
-240
0
10.
Ryan Blaney
12
546
-253
0
11.
Aric Almirola
10
534
-265
0
12.
Jimmie Johnson
48
484
-315
0
13.
Erik Jones
20
480
-319
1
14.
Chase Elliott
9
469
-330
0
15.
Alex Bowman
88
427
-372
0
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
418
-381
0
17.
Paul Menard
21
404
-395
0
18.
Austin Dillon
3
362
-437
1
19.
Ryan Newman
31
348
-451
0
20.
Daniel Suarez
19
344
-455
0
