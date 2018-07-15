2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after Kentucky

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot

  • Kevin Harvick (5 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (5 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Erik Jones (1 win)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Austin Dillon (1 win)

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings

POSITIONDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDWINS

1.

Kyle Busch

18

799

LEADER

5

2.

Kevin Harvick

4

740

-59

5

3.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

689

-110

4

4.

Joey Logano

22

648

-151

1

5.

Brad Keselowski

2

630

-169

0

6.

Clint Bowyer

14

629

-170

2

7.

Kurt Busch

41

601

-198

0

8.

Kyle Larson

42

581

-218

0

9.

Denny Hamlin

11

559

-240

0

10.

Ryan Blaney

12

546

-253

0

11.

Aric Almirola

10

534

-265

0

12.

Jimmie Johnson

48

484

-315

0

13.

Erik Jones

20

480

-319

1

14.

Chase Elliott

9

469

-330

0

15.

Alex Bowman

88

427

-372

0

16.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

418

-381

0

17.

Paul Menard

21

404

-395

0

18.

Austin Dillon

3

362

-437

1

19.

Ryan Newman

31

348

-451

0

20.

Daniel Suarez

19

344

-455

0

