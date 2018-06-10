2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after Michigan
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot
- Kevin Harvick (5 wins)
- Kyle Busch (4 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (2 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Austin Dillon (1 win)
2018 NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
1.
Kyle Busch
18
664
LEADER
4
2.
Kevin Harvick
4
589
-75
5
3.
Joey Logano
22
566
-98
1
4.
Brad Keselowski
2
514
-150
0
5.
Clint Bowyer
14
510
-154
2
6.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
506
-158
2
7.
Kurt Busch
41
493
-171
0
8.
Denny Hamlin
11
468
-196
0
9.
Ryan Blaney
12
457
-207
0
10.
Kyle Larson
42
443
-221
0
11.
Aric Almirola
10
433
-231
0
12.
Jimmie Johnson
48
377
-287
0
13.
Chase Elliott
9
362
-302
0
14.
Erik Jones
20
346
-318
0
15.
Alex Bowman
88
331
-333
0
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
327
-337
0
|CUTOFF
17.
Paul Menard
21
327
-337
0
18.
Austin Dillon
3
292
-372
1
19.
Jamie McMurray
1
283
-381
0
20.
William Byron
24
277
-387
0
