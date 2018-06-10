2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after Michigan

Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot

  • Kevin Harvick (5 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (4 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (2 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Austin Dillon (1 win)

2018 NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings

POSITIONDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDWINS

1.

Kyle Busch

18

664

LEADER

4

2.

Kevin Harvick

4

589

-75

5

3.

Joey Logano

22

566

-98

1

4.

Brad Keselowski

2

514

-150

0

5.

Clint Bowyer

14

510

-154

2

6.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

506

-158

2

7.

Kurt Busch

41

493

-171

0

8.

Denny Hamlin

11

468

-196

0

9.

Ryan Blaney

12

457

-207

0

10.

Kyle Larson

42

443

-221

0

11.

Aric Almirola

10

433

-231

0

12.

Jimmie Johnson

48

377

-287

0

13.

Chase Elliott

9

362

-302

0

14.

Erik Jones

20

346

-318

0

15.

Alex Bowman

88

331

-333

0

16.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

327

-337

0



CUTOFF


17.

Paul Menard

21

327

-337

0

18.

Austin Dillon

3

292

-372

1

19.

Jamie McMurray

1

283

-381

0

20.

William Byron

24

277

-387

0

