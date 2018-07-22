2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after New Hampshire

Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot

  • Kevin Harvick (6 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (5 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Erik Jones (1 win)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Austin Dillon (1 win)

2018 NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings

POSITION

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WINS

1.

Kyle Busch

18

844

LEADER

5

2.

Kevin Harvick

4

791

-53

6

3.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

740

-104

4

4.

Joey Logano

22

679

-165

1

5.

Kurt Busch

41

646

-198

0

6.

Clint Bowyer

14

638

-206

2

7.

Brad Keselowski

2

635

-209

0

8.

Kyle Larson

42

606

-238

0

9.

Ryan Blaney

12

584

-260

0

10.

Denny Hamlin

11

583

-261

0

11.

Aric Almirola

10

575

-269

0

12.

Jimmie Johnson

48

522

-322

0

13.

Chase Elliott

9

520

-324

0

14.

Erik Jones

20

501

-343

1

15.

Alex Bowman

88

453

-391

0

16.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

425

-419

0

17.

Paul Menard

21

424

-420

0

18.

Ryan Newman

31

379

-465

0

19.

Austin Dillon

3

378

-466

1

20.

Daniel Suarez

19

359

-485

0

