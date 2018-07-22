2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after New Hampshire
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot
- Kevin Harvick (6 wins)
- Kyle Busch (5 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Erik Jones (1 win)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Austin Dillon (1 win)
2018 NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings
POSITION
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
WINS
1.
Kyle Busch
18
844
LEADER
5
2.
Kevin Harvick
4
791
-53
6
3.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
740
-104
4
4.
Joey Logano
22
679
-165
1
5.
Kurt Busch
41
646
-198
0
6.
Clint Bowyer
14
638
-206
2
7.
Brad Keselowski
2
635
-209
0
8.
Kyle Larson
42
606
-238
0
9.
Ryan Blaney
12
584
-260
0
10.
Denny Hamlin
11
583
-261
0
11.
Aric Almirola
10
575
-269
0
12.
Jimmie Johnson
48
522
-322
0
13.
Chase Elliott
9
520
-324
0
14.
Erik Jones
20
501
-343
1
15.
Alex Bowman
88
453
-391
0
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
425
-419
0
17.
Paul Menard
21
424
-420
0
18.
Ryan Newman
31
379
-465
0
19.
Austin Dillon
3
378
-466
1
20.
Daniel Suarez
19
359
-485
0
