2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after Pocono

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot

  • Kevin Harvick (6 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (6 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Erik Jones (1 win)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Austin Dillon (1 win)

2018 NASCAR Cup Series standings

POSITIONDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDWINSPLAYOFF POINTS

1.

Kyle Busch

18

891

LEADER

6

35

2.

Kevin Harvick

4

842

-48

6

33

3.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

762

-129

4

26

4.

Joey Logano

22

689

-202

1

7

5.

Clint Bowyer

14

677

-214

2

10

6.

Kurt Busch

41

677

-214

0

2

7.

Brad Keselowski

2

644

-247

0

4

8.

Kyle Larson

42

626

-265

0

0

9.

Denny Hamlin

11

618

-273

0

2

10.

Ryan Blaney

12

612

-279

0

4

11.

Aric Almirola

10

587

-304

0

1

12.

Chase Elliott

9

569

-322

0

2

13.

Jimmie Johnson

48

547

-344

0

0

14.

Erik Jones

20

533

-358

1

5

15.

Alex Bowman

88

496

-395

0

0

16.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

440

-451

0

2

17.

Paul Menard

21

440

-451

0

1

18.

Ryan Newman

31

408

-483

0

0

19.

Austin Dillon

3

402

-489

1

5

20.

Daniel Suarez

19

400

-491

0

0
