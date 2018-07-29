2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after Pocono
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot
- Kevin Harvick (6 wins)
- Kyle Busch (6 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Erik Jones (1 win)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Austin Dillon (1 win)
2018 NASCAR Cup Series standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
|PLAYOFF POINTS
1.
Kyle Busch
18
891
LEADER
6
|35
2.
Kevin Harvick
4
842
-48
6
|33
3.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
762
-129
4
|26
4.
Joey Logano
22
689
-202
1
|7
5.
Clint Bowyer
14
677
-214
2
|10
6.
Kurt Busch
41
677
-214
0
|2
7.
Brad Keselowski
2
644
-247
0
|4
8.
Kyle Larson
42
626
-265
0
|0
9.
Denny Hamlin
11
618
-273
0
|2
10.
Ryan Blaney
12
612
-279
0
|4
11.
Aric Almirola
10
587
-304
0
|1
12.
Chase Elliott
9
569
-322
0
|2
13.
Jimmie Johnson
48
547
-344
0
|0
14.
Erik Jones
20
533
-358
1
|5
15.
Alex Bowman
88
496
-395
0
|0
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
440
-451
0
|2
17.
Paul Menard
21
440
-451
0
|1
18.
Ryan Newman
31
408
-483
0
|0
19.
Austin Dillon
3
402
-489
1
|5
20.
Daniel Suarez
19
400
-491
0
|0
