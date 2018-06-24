2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after Sonoma

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot

  • Kevin Harvick (5 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (4 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (3 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Austin Dillon (1 win)

2018 NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings

POSITIONDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDWINS

1.

Kyle Busch

18

696

LEADER

4

2.

Kevin Harvick

4

624

-72

5

3.

Joey Logano

22

585

-112

1

4.

Brad Keselowski

2

554

-142

0

5.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

546

-150

3

6.

Clint Bowyer

14

544

-152

2

7.

Kurt Busch

41

524

-172

0

8.

Denny Hamlin

11

505

-191

0

9.

Kyle Larson

52

472

-224

0

10.

Aric Almirola

10

471

-225

0

11.

Ryan Blaney

12

466

-230

0

12.

Jimmie Johnson

48

419

-277

0

13.

Chase Elliott

9

411

-285

0

14.

Erik Jones

20

376

-320

0

15.

Alex Bowman

88

363

-333

0

16.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

346

-350

0



CUTOFF


17.

Paul Menard

21

338

-358

0

18.

Austin Dillon

3

313

-383

1

19.

Daniel Suarez

19

290

-406

0

20.

William Byron

24

289

-407

0

