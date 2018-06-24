2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after Sonoma
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot
- Kevin Harvick (5 wins)
- Kyle Busch (4 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (3 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Austin Dillon (1 win)
2018 NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
1.
Kyle Busch
18
696
LEADER
4
2.
Kevin Harvick
4
624
-72
5
3.
Joey Logano
22
585
-112
1
4.
Brad Keselowski
2
554
-142
0
5.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
546
-150
3
6.
Clint Bowyer
14
544
-152
2
7.
Kurt Busch
41
524
-172
0
8.
Denny Hamlin
11
505
-191
0
9.
Kyle Larson
52
472
-224
0
10.
Aric Almirola
10
471
-225
0
11.
Ryan Blaney
12
466
-230
0
12.
Jimmie Johnson
48
419
-277
0
13.
Chase Elliott
9
411
-285
0
14.
Erik Jones
20
376
-320
0
15.
Alex Bowman
88
363
-333
0
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
346
-350
0
|CUTOFF
17.
Paul Menard
21
338
-358
0
18.
Austin Dillon
3
313
-383
1
19.
Daniel Suarez
19
290
-406
0
20.
William Byron
24
289
-407
0
