2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after Watkins Glen

Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot

  • Kevin Harvick (6 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (6 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Chase Elliott (1 win)
  • Erik Jones (1 win)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Austin Dillon (1 win)

NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings

POSITIONDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDWINSPLAYOFF POINTS

1.

Kyle Busch

18

934

LEADER

6

35

2.

Kevin Harvick

18

864

-70

6

33

3.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

813

-121

4

27

4.

Kurt Busch

41

705

-229

0

2

5.

Clint Bowyer

14

703

-231

2

10

6.

Joey Logano

22

691

-243

1

7

7.

Brad Keselowski

2

670

-264

0

4

8.

Kyle Larson

42

660

-274

0

0

9.

Denny Hamlin

11

650

-284

0

2

10.

Ryan Blaney

12

639

-295

0

4

11.

Chase Elliott

9

619

-315

1

8

12.

Aric Almirola

10

602

-332

0

1

13.

Erik Jones

20

572

-362

1

5

14.

Jimmie Johnson

48

563

-371

0

0

15.

Alex Bowman

88

523

-411

0

0

16.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

461

-473

0

2

17.

Paul Menard

21

451

-483

0

1
18.Daniel Suarez
19434-50000
19.Ryan Newman31431-50300
20.William Byron24427-50700
21. Austin Dillon3412-52215
