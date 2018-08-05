2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader after Watkins Glen
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot
- Kevin Harvick (6 wins)
- Kyle Busch (6 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Chase Elliott (1 win)
- Erik Jones (1 win)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Austin Dillon (1 win)
NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
|PLAYOFF POINTS
1.
Kyle Busch
18
934
LEADER
6
|35
2.
Kevin Harvick
18
864
-70
6
|33
3.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
813
-121
4
|27
4.
Kurt Busch
41
705
-229
0
|2
5.
Clint Bowyer
14
703
-231
2
|10
6.
Joey Logano
22
691
-243
1
|7
7.
Brad Keselowski
2
670
-264
0
|4
8.
Kyle Larson
42
660
-274
0
|0
9.
Denny Hamlin
11
650
-284
0
|2
10.
Ryan Blaney
12
639
-295
0
|4
11.
Chase Elliott
9
619
-315
1
|8
12.
Aric Almirola
10
602
-332
0
|1
13.
Erik Jones
20
572
-362
1
|5
14.
Jimmie Johnson
48
563
-371
0
|0
15.
Alex Bowman
88
523
-411
0
|0
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
461
-473
0
|2
17.
Paul Menard
21
451
-483
0
|1
|18.
|Daniel Suarez
|19
|434
|-500
|0
|0
|19.
|Ryan Newman
|31
|431
|-503
|0
|0
|20.
|William Byron
|24
|427
|-507
|0
|0
|21.
|Austin Dillon
|3
|412
|-522
|1
|5
-
Chase Elliott wins first career race
Here's a full race recap from Sunday's action at The Glen
-
NASCAR schedule: Michigan is up next
Here's everything you need to follow the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as it rolls toward...
-
NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2018 odds, picks
SportsLine simulated this week's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International 10,000...
-
NASCAR at Watkins Glen Vegas odds, picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his Watkins Glen picks
-
NASCAR at Watkins Glen: Best DFS picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
NASCAR COO: Too much focus on negativity
Phelps says there are lots of positives in NASCAR right now