2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader

Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot

  • Kevin Harvick (4 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (3 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (1 win)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Clint Bowyer (1 win)
  • Austin Dillon (1 win)

2018 NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings

POSITIONDRIVERCAR #POINTSBEHINDWINS

1.

Kyle Busch

18

466

LEADER

3

2.

Joey Logano

22

444

-22

1

3.

Kevin Harvick

4

426

-40

4

4.

Brad Keselowski

2

365

-101

0

5.

Clint Bowyer

14

360

-106

1

6.

Kurt Busch

41

358

-108

0

7.

Ryan Blaney

12

346

-120

0

8.

Denny Hamlin

11

344

-122

0

9.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

340

-126

1

10.

Kyle Larson

42

307

-159

0

11.

Aric Almirola

10

304

-162

0

12.

Jimmie Johnson

48

268

-198

0

13.

Erik Jones

20

253

-213

0

14.

Alex Bowman

88

252

-214

0

15.

Chase Elliott

9

241

-225

0

16.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

239

-227

0



CUTOFF


17.

William Byron

24

225

-241

0

18.

Austin Dillon

3

221

-245

1

19.

Ryan Newman

31

218

-248

0

20.

Daniel Suarez

19

214

-252

0

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories