2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Kyle Busch is the leader
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot
- Kevin Harvick (4 wins)
- Kyle Busch (3 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (1 win)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Clint Bowyer (1 win)
- Austin Dillon (1 win)
2018 NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
1.
Kyle Busch
18
466
LEADER
3
2.
Joey Logano
22
444
-22
1
3.
Kevin Harvick
4
426
-40
4
4.
Brad Keselowski
2
365
-101
0
5.
Clint Bowyer
14
360
-106
1
6.
Kurt Busch
41
358
-108
0
7.
Ryan Blaney
12
346
-120
0
8.
Denny Hamlin
11
344
-122
0
9.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
340
-126
1
10.
Kyle Larson
42
307
-159
0
11.
Aric Almirola
10
304
-162
0
12.
Jimmie Johnson
48
268
-198
0
13.
Erik Jones
20
253
-213
0
14.
Alex Bowman
88
252
-214
0
15.
Chase Elliott
9
241
-225
0
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
239
-227
0
|CUTOFF
17.
William Byron
24
225
-241
0
18.
Austin Dillon
3
221
-245
1
19.
Ryan Newman
31
218
-248
0
20.
Daniel Suarez
19
214
-252
0
