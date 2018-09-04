2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Two spots remain in Round of 16
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.
Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot
- Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
- Kyle Busch (6 wins)
- Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
- Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
- Brad Keselowski (1 win)
- Chase Elliott (1 win)
- Kurt Busch (1 win)
- Erik Jones (1 win)
- Joey Logano (1 win)
- Austin Dillon (1 win)
- Ryan Blaney (merit)
- Kyle Larson (merit)
- Denny Hamlin (merit)
- Aric Almirola (merit)
2018 NASCAR Cup Series standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
|PLAYOFF POINTS
1.
Kyle Busch
18
1038
LEADER
6
35
2.
Kevin Harvick
4
999
-39
7
40
3.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
883
-155
4
27
4.
Kurt Busch
41
835
-203
1
7
5.
Joey Logano
22
818
-220
1
8
6.
Brad Keselowski
2
785
-253
1
9
7.
Kyle Larson
42
783
-255
0
2
8.
Clint Bowyer
14
777
-261
2
10
9.
Ryan Blaney
12
755
-283
0
5
10.
Denny Hamlin
11
738
-300
0
2
11.
Chase Elliott
9
737
-301
1
8
12.
Aric Almirola
10
681
-357
0
1
13.
Erik Jones
20
679
-359
1
5
14.
Jimmie Johnson
48
605
-433
0
0
15.
Alex Bowman
88
586
-452
0
0
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
518
-520
0
2
17.
Ryan Newman
31
503
-535
0
0
18.
Austin Dillon
3
496
-542
1
5
