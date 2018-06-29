2018 NASCAR at Chicago odds and picks: Advanced model reveals surprising predictions for Overton's 400

The NASCAR season rolls on with a stop at Chicagoland Speedway for the 2018 Overton's 400 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Kevin Harvick is the favorite, going off at 9-4 NASCAR at Chicago odds. However, he has plenty of competition with Kyle Busch (7-2), Martin Truex Jr., (7-2) and Kyle Larson (7-1) all right behind him on the 2018 Overton's 400 odds board. Before you lock in your NASCAR at Chicago picks, you need to see what SportsLine's projection model has to say.

The model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.



McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model has been crushing its 2018 NASCAR picks.



The model has already made several huge calls in NASCAR this year, including nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s win at Sonoma last week. It also had the 1-2 finish for Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 and Harvick's win at the KC Masterpiece 400. Additionally, it nailed five of the top 10 at Bristol and two of the top five at Daytona, just to name a few. Anybody following its picks this season is way, way up.



Now that the 2018 NASCAR at Chicago field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One surprising pick from the model for Sunday's Overton's 400: Kurt Busch, going off at 20-1, makes a strong run at the title.



Busch has three top-five finishes at Chicago since 2013, including a third-place performance in 2015 where he led 37 laps. He has been heating up this year as well, finishing sixth at Sonoma last week and third at Michigan three weeks ago. He's a value pick you should be all over.



Another shocker: Harvick, who is getting major respect from Vegas as the odds-on favorite, falls short of winning it all at Chicago.



Harvick hasn't won at Chicagoland Speedway since 2002 and finished 20th or worse in two of his last three starts at this venue. There are better values to win it all in this loaded field.



The model also says four other drivers going off with NASCAR at Chicago odds of 15-1 or longer will make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could strike it rich.



So who wins the 2018 Overton's 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that is crushing its NASCAR picks this year.



Kevin Harvick 9-4

Kyle Busch 7-2

Martin Truex Jr. 7-2

Kyle Larson 7-1

Denny Hamlin 12-1

Ryan Blaney 15-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Joey Logano 18-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Chase Elliott 25-1

Jimmie Johnson 30-1

Aric Almirola 40-1