2018 NASCAR at Daytona odds, picks: Proven computer model reveals surprising predictions for Coke Zero Sugar 400

The 2018 NASCAR season rolls on under the lights at Daytona on Saturday for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET and Brad Keselowski is the 2018 NASCAR at Daytona favorite at 13-2. Keselowski finished just 32nd at the Daytona 500 earlier this season, but has placed in the top 10 in four of his last five races overall. Hot on his heels on the NASCAR at Daytona odds board is Joey Logano, who is listed at 8-1. Last year's champion, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., is going off at 15-1. Before you lock in your 2018 NASCAR at Daytona picks, you need to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings. McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model has been crushing its 2018 NASCAR picks.

The model has already made several huge calls in NASCAR this year, including nailing the past two winners -- Kyle Busch at Chicago last week and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma the week before. It has nailed eight of the top 10 finishers in back-to-back weeks.

It also predicted the 1-2 finish for Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 and Harvick's win at the KC Masterpiece 400. Additionally, it nailed five of the top 10 at Bristol and two of the top five at the Daytona 500, just to name a few. Anybody following its picks this season is way, way up.

Now that the Daytona field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One surprising pick from the model for Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400: Kyle Busch, who isn't a top-five contender according to Vegas with 12-1 odds, finishes inside the top five and makes a strong run at the title.

Busch has five wins on the season, but hasn't run nearly as well with restrictor plates, leading to longer odds for the 2018 NASCAR at Daytona race. However, he has found success at Daytona with a 2008 win and three other runner-up performances. He's a value pick you should be all over.

Another shocker: Clint Bowyer, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, is shut out of the top 10. He's a driver to avoid on Saturday in Daytona.

Don't be fooled by Bowyer's second place finish in this race last year or his victory at Michigan last month. He was 15th in the Daytona 500 in February after starting in 10th place. And in last year's runner-up finish, Bowyer only led four laps. He'll start ninth in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, but SportsLine's model says there are far better values in the NASCAR at Daytona field.

The model also says two other drivers going off with 2018 NASCAR at Daytona odds of 18-1 or longer will make a serious run at the checkered flag, including a deep sleeper. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could strike it rich.

So who wins the 2018 Coke Zero Sugar 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that is crushing its NASCAR picks this year.

Brad Keselowski 13-2

Joey Logano 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Clint Bowyer 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Kurt Busch 12-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 15-1

Aric Almirola 15-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Jimmie Johnson 25-1