2018 NASCAR at Kansas Vegas picks and predictions: Fade Kyle Larson, back Kurt Busch in KC Masterpiece 400

The 2018 NASCAR season rolls on Saturday night under the lights at Kansas Speedway for the KC Masterpiece 400 at 8 p.m. ET. Kevin Harvick is the Vegas favorite at 2-1, followed by Kyle Busch at 7-2 and Kyle Larson at 6-1. It's the fourth of 11 races on 1.5-mile tracks this season.



Before you make any kind of bet on the NASCAR at Kansas 2018 spring race, you need to see what Micah Roberts has to say.



As a Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting. Now he hands out winners to his followers.



In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners. That wasn't a fluke, either. In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Martin Truex Jr. for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.



Earlier this season, Roberts was all-in on Harvick at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 despite two other drivers having the same field-leading odds. The result: Harvick dominated, leading for 181 of 325 laps and cruising to victory by 2.69 seconds.



Also this season, Roberts was very high on Clint Bowyer, who snapped his 190-race winless streak in the STP 500. And at the Food City 500, he said Kyle Busch "owned" Bristol and would come away with the checkered flag. The result: Busch came from behind and crossed the finish line .63 seconds ahead of runner-up Kyle Larson.



Now, he has analyzed NASCAR at Kansas 2018 from every possible angle and locked in his picks. You can see his entire projected leaderboard at SportsLine.



We can tell you he's not high on Larson, one of the favorites at 6-1. In fact, Roberts says he barely cracks the top 10.



"In eight career Kansas starts, Larson has finished 29th or worse four times," Roberts said. "He had a career-best runner-up in 2014 and was sixth in this race last season. He's been the fastest of the Camaro drivers this season, but he's still not as fast as last season on these type of tracks."



One shocker: Roberts says Kurt Busch, listed as an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the checkered flag. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



"Busch has never won at Kansas in 24 starts, but has led 238 laps and had a career-best runner-up finish there last fall," Roberts told SportsLine. "The thing to like about him this week, besides his odds to win and being Harvick's teammate, is that he led 52 laps and finished eighth at Atlanta, and led 40 laps at Texas, finishing seventh."



Roberts also loves a major sleeper who has a strong history at Kansas to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 KC Masterpiece 400? And which long shots stun the racing world? Visit SportsLine now see the full projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.