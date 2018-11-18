2018 NASCAR at Miami odds, Championship Four picks, predictions: Fade Martin Truex Jr., back Brad Keselowski in Ford EcoBoost 400

It all comes down to Sunday, as the 2018 NASCAR Championship will be decided at Homestead-Miami Speedway at 3 p.m. ET for the Ford EcoBoost 400. Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano are the racers who make up this year's NASCAR Championship 4. Harvick and Busch are 11-4 co-favorites in the latest 2018 NASCAR at Miami odds, followed by Truex (6-1) and Logano (10-1). Harvick, Busch and Truex have each won titles recently, while Logano is in the finals for the third time. With the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup on the line, and other drivers in the field playing for pride, you'll want to check out what former Vegas bookmaker and NASCAR handicapper Micah Roberts has to say before locking in your own 2018 NASCAR at Miami picks.

Roberts nailed the NASCAR Playoffs race at Martinsville three weeks ago, calling for Logano to take the checkered flag at Martinsville despite being a 12-1 underdog. Logano bumped Truex Jr. out of the way on the final lap for the huge victory.

Roberts also picked the winners of first two races of the 2018 NASCAR Playoffs, calling for Brad Keselowski to win at Vegas at 12-1 odds and for Busch to secure his seventh win of the season, which he did in Richmond after starting from the 11th spot. Roberts also picked Truex Jr. five weeks ago at Charlotte, who was in line to win before Jimmie Johnson wiped him out on the final lap.

In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of 10 winners. That was no fluke: In 2016, he told readers to back Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Truex for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.

Now, he has analyzed the 2018 NASCAR Cup championship field from every possible angle and locked in his Ford EcoBoost 400 picks. You can see his entire projected leaderboard only at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's not going with Truex, who won this race a year ago, to win in Miami. In fact, Roberts says Truex is shut out of the top four. Truex hasn't won since July and has failed to finish better than third since the beginning of August. He's captured four checkered flags this season, but Roberts says the are far better values on the NASCAR at Miami odds board.

Instead, one of the 2018 Ford EcoBoost 400 picks he likes to finish near the front: Brad Keselowski, a 15-1 darkhorse who has been a front-runner on 1.5-mile tracks in the past.

"He's led at least 26 laps in his last four starts on 1.5-mile tracks with a third-place finish at Kentucky, a win at Las Vegas, a sixth-place run at Kansas, and a 12th-place at Texas," Roberts told SportsLine. "He was seventh at Homestead last season and his best was third, twice."

For the win, Roberts is going with a driver he's been eyeing all season long to win the Ford EcoBoost 400. His also has a non-championship contender finishing in the top four, and anyone who backs them could hit it big.

So who wins NASCAR at Miami and secures the 2018 NASCAR Championship? And which non-contender disrupts the Championship 4 field? Visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.