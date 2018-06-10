2018 NASCAR at Michigan LIVE updates, results, TV, weather: Kurt Busch is on the pole for FireKeepers Casino 400

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is an action at Michigan International Speedway for a 400-mile race. Rain is in the forecast, but drivers and teams will attempt to get all 200 laps in on Sunday afternoon.

If the field is unable to make it to the end of Stage 2 (120 laps) before the rain picks up, NASCAR will likely resume action on Monday afternoon. Strategy and racing against the weather will be key for drivers as they look to keep pace with Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and last week's winner Martin Truex Jr.

Harvick, Busch and Truex have accounted for 11 wins this season through 14 races, with Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon securing the remaining three checkered flags. With the playoffs on the horizon, drivers are hoping to join these six names in the Round of 16 with a trip to Victory Lane.

One driver to keep an eye on this weekend will be Kyle Larson, who is going for his fourth-straight victory in the Irish Hills, but we'll get to that and more in a moment.

Follow along with our blog below for live updates throughout the race. We will keep you posted on all things weather and potential postponements while also bringing you highlights and analysis under green.

How to watch the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan

Location: Michigan International Speedway

Date: Sunday, June 10rd

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Starting lineup for the FireKeepers Casino 400

Kurt Busch Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Joey Logano Aric Almirola Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Erik Jones Ryan Blaney Denny Hamlin Ryan Newman Clint Bowyer Chase Elliott William Byron Paul Menard Austin Dillon Martin Truex Jr. Chris Buescher Matt Kenseth Jimmie Johnson Alex Bowman Daniel Suarez Michael McDowell Jamie McMurray AJ Allmendinger Kyle Larson David Ragan Bubba Wallace Kasey Kahne Matt DiBenedetto Ty Dillon Corey LaJoie Ross Chastain Gray Gaulding BJ McLeod Landon Cassill DJ Kennington Timmy Hill Garrett Smithley

Kyle Larson seeking rare milestone

The No. 42 driver, Larson, is no stranger to success at Michigan International Speedway. He won his first career race at the track back in 2016 and has been to Victory Lane every time since. On Sunday, he'll hope to join Hall of Famer Bill Elliott (1985-86) as the only drivers to win four in a row at Michigan. David Pearson won seven times in a nine-race stretch between 1972-76 but never took four consecutive checkered flags.

In order to win that fourth-straight race, Larson will have to outrace Harvick, who leads the series with five wins. Harvick was also the last driver to win four straight at a track when he did it at Phoenix between 2013 and 2015.

"What our team has been able to do at Michigan the last few races is pretty special, and I hope we can keep it up this weekend with another win,'' Larson said in a release to NASCAR. "We have had good cars there just about every year I've raced, and I think we've hit on some things recently that will have us taking another fast Chevy to Michigan this time around too.

Larson is coming off of a second-place finish at Pocono last week.

Chase Elliott, Erik Jones looking for first career wins

This is an easy storyline every single week, given each driver's popularity, but this week it warrants more of a conversation due to Elliott and Jones' success at the track. In four starts at Michigan, Elliott has wracked up three runner-up finishes to go along with an eighth-place finish his last time out.

After finishing 10th at Pocono, Elliott is riding a wave of momentum into the Irish Hills. He even said last week felt like his best race of the year.

Tenth doesn’t show it, but felt like we had our best race of the year today. Excited about the improvements and looking on to Michigan 🍻 — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) June 4, 2018

As for Jones, the 22-year-old is a Michigan native and it'd certainly mean a lot to him to secure his first career checkered flag at home. The 2017 Cup Series Rookie of the Year has just two starts there and has done well, finishing 13th and third.

Home sweet home for Brad Keselowski

Jones isn't the only NASCAR driver returning home this weekend. Keselowski hails from Rochester Hills and is hoping to score his first victory of the season on Sunday afternoon. The No. 2 driver has never won at his home track and a win would secure his place back in the playoffs after making it to the Championship 4 last season.

As far as Keselowski's track record goes, he won the pole in the last Cup Series race at Michigan and holds eight top-10 finishes in 17 starts. Keselowski has momentum too, coming off back-to-back top-five finishes at both Charlotte and Pocono.

Our pick: Kyle Larson

We mentioned it earlier, Larson has been the hottest driver at this track and simply has it figured out. Couple that with the momentum of a runner-up finish and it almost feels like a lock. VegasInsider.com has Larson at 11-2 odds, with Harvick, Busch and Truex favored ahead of him. Despite a poor qualifying effort, we still think Larson has the best chance to win.

Chevrolet hasn't been to Victory Lane since Week 1, when Dillon took home the unpredictable Daytona 500, so this could be the week where the Camaros get back on track. Other Chevys to look out for include Elliott at 20-1 and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson, who won there back in 2014. Johnson is listed at 40-1 to win the race.

"Getting the setup right is important everywhere, but I feel like it's even more important at a track like Michigan," Larson explained to NASCAR. "We're coming off a good week of executing throughout the race, so hopefully more of that can lead to another win."