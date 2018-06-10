2018 NASCAR at Michigan LIVE weather updates, results: Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick win stages

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is an action at Michigan International Speedway for a 400-mile race. Rain is in the forecast, but drivers and teams will attempt to get all 200 laps in Sunday afternoon.

With the completion of Stage 2, the race is now official. If rain picks up, NASCAR has the option to call the race at anytime. If and when that decision is made, the leader at the time would be declared the winner.

Ryan Blaney passed pole starter Kurt Busch with 13 laps to go in Stage 1 to take his fourth green-and-white checkered flag of the season. Kyle Larson finished the stage second followed by Clint Bowyer, Harvick and Denny Hamlin to round out the top five.

Harvick dominated the end of Stage 2 to bring home his series-leading eighth mid-race victory. Teammates Bowyer and Kurt Busch finished the stage second and third followed by Kyle Busch and Paul Menard in the top five.

How to watch the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan

Location: Michigan International Speedway

Date: Sunday, June 10

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: FOX

Stage 1: Fords dominate after rain delay

After a rain delay of more than 2 1/2 hours, pole starter Kurt Busch finally took the green flag at Michigan. Busch led all 25 laps before the scheduled competition caution came out.

During those first 25 laps, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones were able to make their way into the top 20 after starting from the rear. Larson reached as high as 12th after starting outside the top 20. Unfortunately for Jones, he was penalized under yellow for speeding on pit road. However, Hamlin, who also started from the rear opted for two tires instead of four and gained 19 spots. Aric Almirola ran inside the top six early, but slid through his pit box under yellow and restarted 17th.

Hamlin immediately lost ground on the restart as Busch continued to lead. Larson worked his way into the top 10 while Keselowski challenged the No. 41. As the race continued, Bubba Wallace got into the back of David Ragan's car, causing a wreck that knocked the No. 38 out of the event

Kurt Busch held the lead on the restart as Larson slid into the top five. Also on the restart, Kyle Busch finally made his way into the top 10 with less than 20 to go in the stage.

Ryan Blaney took the lead from Busch with 13 to go in Stage 1 to lead his first career laps at Michigan. Blaney had a strong lead toward the end of the stage, but Matt Kenseth went spinning with four to go, bringing out the caution and setting up a one-lap shootout for the end.

Blaney led the field to green and was able to hold off Larson and Bowyer for the stage win. Chase Elliott noticed a flat tire under yellow and brought it in before the restart. He was running 10th and dropped all the way to 32nd after pitting.

Stage 1 results

Ryan Blaney (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kyle Larson (9 points) Clint Bowyer (8 points) Kevin Harvick (7 points) Denny Hamlin (6 points) Brad Keselowski (5 points) Kurt Busch (4 points) William Byron (3 points) Joey Logano (2 points) Aric Almirola (1 point)

Stage 2: Kevin Harvick takes over

After utilizing pit strategy and taking two tires, Kasey Kahne restarted from the lead and it paid off in the short run. Daniel Suarez went spinning not even 10 laps into the stage and brought out the caution, allowing Kahne to stay in front of the field before drivers on fresher tires passed him.

It didn't go as well for Kahne on the next restart however, as the No. 95 immediately forfeited the lead to Harvick. The No. 4 continued to lead before Larson went spinning in Turn 4 to bring out the caution with 35 to go in Stage 2.

Fortunately for Larson, he didn't suffer much damage as it was a non-contact spin. Larson did however fall a lap down as he drove on in pursuit of a fourth consecutive win at the track.

Menard stayed out under yellow and took the green flag on the restart. Harvick regained the lead from Menard before they could turn in a lap with 30 to go. With threatening skies looming, Kyle Busch worked his way into the top five as well.

Harvick then continued to do what he's done most of this season and drive on unchallenged in the lead before taking the green-and-white checkered on the end of Stage 2.

