2018 NASCAR at Michigan LIVE weather updates, results: Ryan Blaney wins Stage 1 after rain delay

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is an action at Michigan International Speedway for a 400-mile race. Rain is in the forecast, but drivers and teams will attempt to get all 200 laps in on Sunday afternoon.

If the field is unable to make it to the end of Stage 2 (120 laps) before the rain picks up, NASCAR will likely resume action on Monday afternoon. Strategy and racing against the weather will be key for drivers as they look to keep pace with Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and last week's winner, Martin Truex Jr.

Ryan Blaney passed pole starter Kurt Busch with 13 laps to go in Stage 1 to take his fourth green-and-white checkered flag of the season. Kyle Larson finished the stage second followed by Clint Bowyer, Harvick and Denny Hamlin to round out the top five.

Follow along with our blog below for live updates throughout the race. We will keep you posted on all things weather and potential postponements while also bringing you highlights and analysis under green.

How to watch the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan

Location: Michigan International Speedway

Date: Sunday, June 10rd

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Stage 1: Fords dominate after rain delay

After a rain delay of more than two and a half hours, pole starter Kurt Busch finally took the green flag at Michigan. Busch led all 25 laps before the scheduled competition caution came out.

During those first 25 laps, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones were able to make their way into the top 20 after starting from the rear. Larson reached as high as 12th after starting outside the top 20. Unfortunately for Jones, he was penalized under yellow for speeding on pit road. However, Hamlin, who also started from the rear opted for two tires instead of four and gained 19 spots. Aric Almirola ran inside the top six early, but slid through his pit box under yellow and restarted 17th.

Hamlin immediately lost ground on the restart as Busch continued to lead. Larson worked his way into the top 10 while Keselowski challenged the No. 41. As the race continued, Bubba Wallace got into the back of David Ragan's car, causing a wreck that knocked the No. 38 out of the event

Kurt Busch held the lead on the restart as Larson slid into the top five. Also on the restart, Kyle Busch finally made his way into the top 10 with less than 20 to go in the stage.

Ryan Blaney took the lead from Busch with 13 to go in Stage 1 to lead his first career laps at Michigan. Blaney had a strong lead toward the end of the stage, but Matt Kenseth went spinning with four to go, bringing out the caution and setting up a one-lap shootout for the end.

Blaney led the field to green and was able to hold off Larson and Bowyer for the stage win. Chase Elliott noticed a flat tire under yellow and brought it in before the restart. He was running 10th and dropped all the way to 32nd after pitting.

Stage 1 results