2018 NASCAR at Michigan results, standings: Clint Bowyer wins rain-shortened race

Clint Bowyer took home his second checkered flag of the season Sunday after NASCAR called the race early in the Final Stage because of rain. Bowyer gambled by taking two tires between the second and final stage and was able to take down teammate Kevin Harvick before being awarded the win under red flag conditions.

Relive the move that earned @ClintBowyer his second win of 2018. pic.twitter.com/ncVydsyzVc — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 10, 2018

Stewart-Haas Racing went 1-2-3 with Bowyer, Harvick and Kurt Busch finishing out front ahead of Kyle Busch, Paul Menard, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Jamie McMurray to round out the top 10. Kyle Larson was going for a fourth straight win, but a spin in Stage 2 coupled with inclement weather never gave him a chance to get back out front.

Bowyer earned his first win of the season at Martinsville, and now has 10 playoff points added to his total for when the Round of 16 begins in September.

Ryan Blaney passed pole starter Kurt Busch with 13 laps to go in Stage 1 to take his fourth green-and-white checkered flag of the season. Kyle Larson finished the stage second followed by Bowyer, Harvick and Denny Hamlin to round out the top five.

Harvick dominated the end of Stage 2 to bring home his series-leading eighth mid-race victory. Bowyer and Kurt Busch finished the stage second and third followed by Kyle Busch and Menard in the top five.

FireKeepers Casino 400 results

Clint Bowyer Kevin Harvick Kurt Busch Kyle Busch Paul Menard Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Ryan Blaney Chase Elliott Jamie McMurray Aric Almirola Denny Hamlin William Byron Austin Dillon Erik Jones Alex Bowman AJ Allmendinger Martin Truex Jr. Bubba Wallace Jimmie Johnson Ty Dillon Ryan Newman Kasey Kahne Chris Buescher Michael McDowell Ross Chastain Corey LaJoie Kyle Larson Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Daniel Suarez Gray Gaulding Landon Cassill Matt Kenseth DJ Kennington Timmy Hill Matt DiBenedetto BJ McLeod David Ragan Garrett Smithley

2018 NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Kyle Busch 18 664 LEADER 4 2. Kevin Harvick 4 589 -75 5 3. Joey Logano 22 566 -98 1 4. Brad Keselowski 2 514 -150 0 5. Clint Bowyer 14 510 -154 2 6. Martin Truex Jr. 78 506 -158 2 7. Kurt Busch 41 493 -171 0 8. Denny Hamlin 11 468 -196 0 9. Ryan Blaney 12 457 -207 0 10. Kyle Larson 42 443 -221 0 11. Aric Almirola 10 433 -231 0 12. Jimmie Johnson 48 377 -287 0 13. Chase Elliott 9 362 -302 0 14. Erik Jones 20 346 -318 0 15. Alex Bowman 88 331 -333 0 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 327 -337 0



CUTOFF





17. Paul Menard 21 327 -337 0 18. Austin Dillon 3 292 -372 1 19. Jamie McMurray 1 283 -381 0 20. William Byron 24 277 -387 0

Stage 1: Fords dominate after rain delay

After a rain delay of more than 2 1/2 hours, pole starter Kurt Busch finally took the green flag at Michigan. Busch led all 25 laps before the scheduled competition caution came out.

During those first 25 laps, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones were able to make their way into the top 20 after starting from the rear. Larson reached as high as 12th after starting outside the top 20. Unfortunately for Jones, he was penalized under yellow for speeding on pit road. However, Hamlin, who also started from the rear opted for two tires instead of four and gained 19 spots. Aric Almirola ran inside the top six early, but slid through his pit box under yellow and restarted 17th.

Hamlin immediately lost ground on the restart as Busch continued to lead. Larson worked his way into the top 10 while Keselowski challenged the No. 41. As the race continued, Bubba Wallace got into the back of David Ragan's car, causing a wreck that knocked the No. 38 out of the event

Kurt Busch held the lead on the restart as Larson slid into the top five. Also on the restart, Kyle Busch finally made his way into the top 10 with less than 20 to go in the stage.

Ryan Blaney took the lead from Busch with 13 to go in Stage 1 to lead his first career laps at Michigan. Blaney had a strong lead toward the end of the stage, but Matt Kenseth went spinning with four to go, bringing out the caution and setting up a one-lap shootout for the end.

Blaney led the field to green and was able to hold off Larson and Bowyer for the stage win. Chase Elliott noticed a flat tire under yellow and brought it in before the restart. He was running 10th and dropped all the way to 32nd after pitting.

Stage 1 results

Ryan Blaney (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kyle Larson (9 points) Clint Bowyer (8 points) Kevin Harvick (7 points) Denny Hamlin (6 points) Brad Keselowski (5 points) Kurt Busch (4 points) William Byron (3 points) Joey Logano (2 points) Aric Almirola (1 point)

Stage 2: Kevin Harvick takes over

After utilizing pit strategy and taking two tires, Kasey Kahne restarted from the lead and it paid off in the short run. Daniel Suarez went spinning not even 10 laps into the stage and brought out the caution, allowing Kahne to stay in front of the field before drivers on fresher tires passed him.

Go for a spin with Daniel Suárez and the FOX #VisorCam. pic.twitter.com/v3RsQrIycz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 10, 2018

It didn't go as well for Kahne on the next restart however, as the No. 95 immediately forfeited the lead to Harvick. The No. 4 continued to lead before Larson went spinning in Turn 4 to bring out the caution with 35 to go in Stage 2.

Fortunately for Larson, he didn't suffer much damage as it was a non-contact spin. Larson did however fall a lap down as he drove on in pursuit of a fourth consecutive win at the track.

Menard stayed out under yellow and took the green flag on the restart. Harvick regained the lead from Menard before they could turn in a lap with 30 to go. With threatening skies looming, Kyle Busch worked his way into the top five as well.

Harvick then continued to do what he's done most of this season and drive on unchallenged in the lead before taking the green-and-white checkered on the end of Stage 2.

Stage 2 results

Kevin Harvick (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Clint Bowyer (9 points) Kurt Busch (8 points) Kyle Busch (7 points) Paul Menard (6 points) Ryan Blaney (5 points) Brad Keselowski (4 points) Jamie McMurray (3 points) Erik Jones (2 points) William Byron (1 point)

Final Stage: Clint Bowyer's gamble pays off

Bowyer restarted from the lead after taking just two tires and battled Harvick as rain moved closer into the area. As the No. 14 attempted to hold off the No. 4, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went for a ride, spinning in Turn 2 to bring out the caution.

Caution! The race comes to a slow after @StenhouseJr makes contact with the wall. #FireKeepersCasino400 pic.twitter.com/fxQe9Cjcr5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 10, 2018

Conveniently for Bowyer, once that yellow flag came out the rain started coming down at Michigan. After a few laps under caution, NASCAR flew the red flag and called the race in Bowyer's favor for his second win of the year.

