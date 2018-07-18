2018 NASCAR Eldora Dirt Derby drivers, TV, live stream, times: Ben Rhodes wins pole

Looking for something to watch on Wednesday night with no baseball? Well, NASCAR will be in action for one of the most exciting truck races of the year. The Camping World Truck Series heads to Eldora Speedway for a one-of-a-kind dirt race under the lights.

Green flag is scheduled to fly at 9 p.m. ET as four races remain in the Truck Series regular season. Race winners include pole-sitter Ben Rhodes, who won last week at Kentucky, Johnny Sauter, Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson and Justin Haley. If the season were to end prior to Wednesday's race, Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, Matt Crafton, Myatt Snider, Cody Coughlin, Dalton Sargeant and Austin Hill would also be in the playoffs.

Before we get into some more storylines for the race, here's a look at how to watch the event:

How to watch the 2018 Eldora Dirt Derby

Location: Eldora Speedway

Date: Wednesday, July 18th

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Length: 150 laps/75 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 40

Stage 2: Ends on lap 90

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 150

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Two NASCAR Cup Series notables will be participating in the event on Wednesday night. Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 31 at NASCAR's highest level, will be behind the wheel of the No. 3 for Jordan Anderson Racing while Ty Dillon, driver of the No. 13 in the Cup Series, will suit up for Young's Motorsports in the No. 12.

We mentioned guys like Friesen and Crafton earlier. Last season, it was Crafton who took the checkered flag at Eldora after Friesen won pole and led a race-high 93 laps. Friesen has had a strong campaign so far in 2018, wracking up four top fives and seven top 10s. He will hope to get into the win column on Wednesday night in his third visit to Eldora.

14 drivers in the 40-truck field are making their debut at the famed dirt track. Austin Hill, John Provenzano, Todd Gilliland, Myatt Snider, Brett Moffitt, Tyler Dippel, Dalton Sargeant, Justin Fontaine, Nick Hoffman, Max McLaughlin, Logan Norman Seavey, Kyle Strickler, Trevor Collins and RJ Otto Jr. will all test their luck on a different kind of surface.

Hoffman, Ray Ciccarelli, JR Heffner, Chase Brisco, Jeffrey Abey, Chris Windom, Justin Shipley and Sheldon creed will be making their season debut in the Truck Series as well.

One thing to keep an eye on is how this race appeals to the racing fandom. Matt Weaver of Autoweek caught up with track owner and Cup Series team owner Tony Stewart, who said Eldora is capable and prepared to host Xfinity and Cup events but it will depend on fan response. As NASCAR fans clamor for schedule changes, this is something that could potentially be on the radar for the future.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has already spoken up about the possibility.