2018 NASCAR Eldora Dirt Derby results: Chase Briscoe holds off Grant Enfinger to win in overtime
Briscoe has now won two consecutive NASCAR Truck Series starts
Chase Briscoe held off Grant Enfinger in NASCAR overtime to win the Eldora Dirt Derby on Wednesday night. Briscoe and Enfinger were neck and neck coming to the checkered flag, but it was Briscoe who won by just 0.38 seconds.
The win is Briscoe's second in as many tries. Briscoe, a part-timer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, won in his 2018 Truck Series debut. The last time he was in a truck competitively before that was when he won the series finale at Homestead last season.
Ben Rhodes started on the pole and held off Logan Seavey to win the first stage. Rhodes, who secured his spot in the playoffs with a win at Kentucky last week, went on to finish the race 29th after a late spin.
Before taking the checkered flag, Briscoe won Stage 2. However, since he's not a regular in the series, he did not accumulate any stage points. Enfinger finished the stage second, similarly to the race's end.
As for NASCAR Cup Series drivers in the field, Ryan Newman finished 30th after crashing the No. 3 truck while Ty Dillon did significantly better, finishing the race 11th in the No. 12. Both drivers are expected to compete in this Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
2018 Eldora Dirt Derby results
- Chase Briscoe
- Grant Enfinger
- Stewart Firesen
- Matt Crafton
- Brett Moffitt
- Noah Gragson
- John Hunter Nemechek
- Logan Norman Seavey
- Justin Haley
- Nick Hoffman
- Ty Dillon
- Max McLaughlin
- Tyler Dippel
- Chris Windom
- Sheldon Creed
- Johnny Sauter
- Jeffrey Abbey
- Austin Wayne Self
- Tanner Thorson
- Myatt Snider
- Austin Hill
- Todd Gilliand
- Wendell Chavous
- JR. Heffner
- Justin Fontaine
- Justin Shipley
- Dalton Sargeant
- Cody Coughlin
- Ben Rhodes
- Ryan Newman
- Kyle Strickler
- Norm Benning
