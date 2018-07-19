2018 NASCAR Eldora Dirt Derby results: Chase Briscoe holds off Grant Enfinger to win in overtime

Briscoe has now won two consecutive NASCAR Truck Series starts

Chase Briscoe held off Grant Enfinger in NASCAR overtime to win the Eldora Dirt Derby on Wednesday night. Briscoe and Enfinger were neck and neck coming to the checkered flag, but it was Briscoe who won by just 0.38 seconds. 

The win is Briscoe's second in as many tries. Briscoe, a part-timer in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, won in his 2018 Truck Series debut. The last time he was in a truck competitively before that was when he won the series finale at Homestead last season.

Ben Rhodes started on the pole and held off Logan Seavey to win the first stage. Rhodes, who secured his spot in the playoffs with a win at Kentucky last week, went on to finish the race 29th after a late spin.

Before taking the checkered flag, Briscoe won Stage 2. However, since he's not a regular in the series, he did not accumulate any stage points. Enfinger finished the stage second, similarly to the race's end.

As for NASCAR Cup Series drivers in the field, Ryan Newman finished 30th after crashing the No. 3 truck while Ty Dillon did significantly better, finishing the race 11th in the No. 12. Both drivers are expected to compete in this Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

2018 Eldora Dirt Derby results

  1. Chase Briscoe
  2. Grant Enfinger
  3. Stewart Firesen
  4. Matt Crafton
  5. Brett Moffitt
  6. Noah Gragson
  7. John Hunter Nemechek
  8. Logan Norman Seavey
  9. Justin Haley
  10. Nick Hoffman
  11. Ty Dillon
  12. Max McLaughlin
  13. Tyler Dippel
  14. Chris Windom
  15. Sheldon Creed
  16. Johnny Sauter
  17. Jeffrey Abbey
  18. Austin Wayne Self
  19. Tanner Thorson
  20. Myatt Snider
  21. Austin Hill
  22. Todd Gilliand
  23. Wendell Chavous
  24. JR. Heffner
  25. Justin Fontaine
  26. Justin Shipley
  27. Dalton Sargeant
  28. Cody Coughlin
  29. Ben Rhodes
  30. Ryan Newman
  31. Kyle Strickler
  32. Norm Benning 
Our Latest Stories