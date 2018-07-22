2018 NASCAR New Hampshire odds, picks: Advanced computer model releases surprising predictions for Foxwoods 301

The one-mile oval at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is set to host the 2018 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET after the race was moved up an hour due to the threat of inclement weather. Kyle Busch tops the 2018 Monster Energy Cup standings and is also the 2018 NASCAR at New Hampshire favorite, going off at 9-4. Martin Truex Jr., who won at Kentucky last week, and Kevin Harvick are right behind him at 5-2 and 7-2 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds. respectively. Before you make your 2018 Foxwoods 301 picks, you'll want to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Their model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to almost $2 million in career winnings. McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model has been crushing its 2018 NASCAR picks.

It nailed two of the past three winners -- Kyle Busch at Chicago and Martin Truex Jr. at Sonoma. It then called four of the top five finishers at last week's Quaker State 400.

It also predicted the 1-2 finish for Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 and Harvick's win at the KC Masterpiece 400. Additionally, it nailed five of the top 10 at Bristol and two of the top five at the Daytona 500, just to name a few of its big calls. Anybody following its picks this season is way, way up.

Now that the 2018 Foxwoods 301 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One surprising pick from the model for NASCAR at New Hampshire: Kyle Larson, going off at 18-1 Foxwoods 301 odds and not among the top favorites, makes a strong run at the checkered flag.

Larson has been the runner-up in three of his last eight starts at New Hampshire, including both races last year, and has a strong history at this track. He has finished in the top 10 in two of his last three Monster Energy Cup races overall (Kentucky, Chicago) and is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Another shocker: Truex Jr., fresh off his win at the Quaker State 400 last week, barely cracks the top five at the 2018 New Hampshire 301 even though he's the second-biggest favorite.

Truex Jr. been impressive this year with four wins, including victories in two of his last four starts (Kentucky, Sonoma). However, he has never finished better than third at New Hampshire in 24 career races. His average finish at this track is close to 13th, so there are plenty of better values than the 7-2 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds he's commanding.

The model also says two drivers going off with 2018 NASCAR at New Hampshire odds of 60-1 or longer will make a serious run at the checkered flag, including a monster long shot. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could strike it rich.

So who wins the 2018 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301? And which monster long shot stuns NASCAR? Check out the latest NASCAR at New Hampshire odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that is crushing its NASCAR picks this year.

Kyle Busch 9-4

Martin Truex Jr. 5-2

Kevin Harvick 7-2

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Clint Bowyer 15-1

Denny Hamlin 15-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

Erik Jones 18-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Ryan Blaney 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Chase Elliott 60-1

Daniel Suarez 60-1