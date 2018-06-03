2018 NASCAR Pocono 400 LIVE updates, results: Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick win the stages

LONG POND, Pa -- NASCAR is at Pocono Raceway for a 400-mile race at the Tricky Triangle. Defending track winner Kyle Busch is looking for a second-straight win in the Cup Series while series wins leader Kevin Harvick looks to get back on track after a disappointing finish last week.

Martin Truex Jr. won his third stage of the season, taking the green-and-white checkered flag in Stage 1 over Harvick. The 2017 champion, Truex, holds the record for stage wins with 19 last season in the inaugural year for stage racing. Harvick finished the stage second followed by Busch, Clint Bowyer and Denny Hamlin.

The No. 4 would not be denied in Stage 2 however, as Harvick took his series-leading seventh green-and-white checkered flag after building a huge lead. Kyle Busch finished the stage second followed by Bowyer, Truex and Chase Elliott.

Follow along for live updates throughout the race via our live blog below. We'll bring you highlights, analysis and much more as the race progresses. If the live blog isn't working, click here.

How to watch the Pocono 400

Location: Pocono Raceway

Date: Sunday, June 3rd

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 160 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 50

Stage 2: Ends on lap 100

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 160

TV: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Stage 1: Martin Truex Jr. takes it from Kevin Harvick

Ryan Blaney started on the pole and got out to an early lead as Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick battled for second behind him. Eleven laps into the race, Harvick made the pass on Blaney for the lead as they crossed the start-finish line.

Blaney began slipping back in the pack after surrendering the lead and decided to make a green-flag pit stop for adjustments 17 laps in. His Penske teammate Joey Logano followed one lap later as the field began making scheduled stops.

Harvick and Truex pitted from the lead on Lap 24, nearly halfway through the stage. Brad Keselowski stayed out as long as he could, stretching 35 laps before coming down pit road in Stage 1. When all was said and done, Harvick recycled to the lead ahead of Truex. The No. 78 made a run on Harvick with less than 10 to go in the Stage and made the pass for the lead with six to go.

Truex went on to win the stage while Logano came into the pits with less than two to go after running out of fuel. Logano had to suffer a penalty and lost lap time.

Stage 1 results

Martin Truex Jr. (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kevin Harvick (9 points) Kyle Busch (8 points) Clint Bowyer (7 points) Denny Hamlin (6 points) Chase Elliott (5 points) Ryan Blaney (4 points) Kyle Larson (3 points) Jimmie Johnson (2 points) Brad Keselowski (1 point)

Stage 2: Harvick back to his old tricks

Keselowski restarted from the lead but instantly gave it up to Harvick to open Stage 2. The No. 2 car held second position for the first few laps but gave it up to Busch on Lap 61. After running third for 10 more laps, Keselowski got green flag pit stops going 15 laps into the stage.

Harvick continued to lead, but waited a little longer than Keselowski to pit. The No. 4 came in from the lead with 32 remaining in Stage 2, one lap after Truex and Busch. After a few laps led by Darrell "Bubba" Wallace, Harvick recycled back to the top spot. Wallace came down pit road after surrendering the lead and was then penalized for speeding.

Like we've seen most of the season, Harvick drove on unchallenged to win the stage with Busch trailing in second.

Stage 2 results: