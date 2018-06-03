2018 NASCAR Pocono 400 starting lineup, times, TV, live stream, schedule: Ryan Blaney starting on pole

NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway on Sunday for a 400-mile race at the Tricky Triangle. The green flag is scheduled to fly at 2 p.m. ET as defending track winner Kyle Busch looks for a second-straight win in the Cup Series.

Busch, as well as series wins leader Kevin Harvick, last year's champion Martin Truex Jr., Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano have already clinched their spot in the playoffs with a victory this season. With 10 spots remaining in the Round of 16 and the playoffs approaching rapidly, drivers are hoping to secure a win to clinch their place in NASCAR's postseason.

Here's all the information you need to know for Sunday's race:

How to watch the Pocono 400

Location: Pocono Raceway

Date: Sunday, June 3rd

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 160 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 50

Stage 2: Ends on lap 100

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 160

TV: FS1

Starting lineup for the Pocono 400

Ryan Blaney Kevin Harvick Jamie McMurray Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Kurt Busch Joey Logano Ryan Newman Clint Bowyer Denny Hamlin Chase Elliott Austin Dillon Kyle Larson Alex Bowman Jimmie Johnson William Byron Brad Keselowski Daniel Suarez Darrell Wallace Jr. Paul Menard David Ragan Kasey Kahne Ricky Stenhouse Jr. AJ Allmendinger Erik Jones Matt Kenseth Chris Buescher Cole Custer Ty Dillon Michael McDowell Ross Chastain Matt DiBenedetto Landon Cassill Aric Almirola Cole Whitt Gray Gaulding JJ Yeley Derrike Cope

Young drivers look to make their mark

Just one year ago, Ryan Blaney was bursting onto the scene with Wood Brothers Racing. Blaney earned his first career win at Pocono Raceway before moving to Team Penske for 2018. This year, he's proven to be one of the top drivers in the sport. Despite some misfortune over the past few weeks, Blaney enters Sunday's race at 11th in the points and is starting from the pole.

In addition to Blaney, his off-track friend Bubba Wallace also will be looking to secure a win on Sunday. Wallace made his Cup Series debut at Pocono last season in place of the then-injured Aric Almirola in the No. 43. Wallace now pilots that same car full-time with Almirola moving over to Stewart-Haas Racing. His track record isn't great, finishing 26th in his debut at the Tricky Triangle, but he is a much more seasoned driver this time around coming off a 16th-place finish at Charlotte.

Like Wallace, another driver that has yet to secure their first career win is Erik Jones. However, the No. 20 driver really knows his way around the Tricky Triangle. Jones finished third in his Cup Series debut at the track last June and secured an eighth-place finish later in the summer.

Jones has shown consistency early in the season, placing in the top 10 fives times throughout the first 13 races. He enters Sunday's race at 13th in the points and may just take home that elusive first checkered flag this weekend.

Busch brothers hope to ride success at Tricky Triangle

Let's start with Kyle Busch. As we mentioned earlier, he's the defending race winner at Pocono but that's not all. Busch started both races last year from the pole before eventually winning in July. The No. 18 driver also has four top-10 finishes in his last six Pocono races, including three-straight in his past three.

As for Kurt Busch, he gave it his all on Wednesday night during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas ...

CRANK IT UP pic.twitter.com/AKSXWs4wyK — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) May 31, 2018

... but it didn't result in a win for the Vegas Golden Knights. All kidding aside, the older Busch has been heating up lately. He's riding a streak of four consecutive top-10 finishes and has seven top-10s through the first 13 races. Busch is sixth in the points standings and has three wins at the Tricky Triangle. Like his younger brother, Kurt Busch has also started out front before with two pole awards. His most recent win came in 2016.

Is this the week for Denny Hamlin?

Hamlin enters Sunday's race inside the top 10 in points this season, but has yet to secure a win in 2018. The No. 11 driver hasn't finished higher than third this year but has four top-10 finishes in his last five races and has led in 10 of the 13 races.

As a rookie, Hamlin swept both races at the track in 2006. In 2009 and 2010, Hamlin won two more races at the Tricky Triangle in back-to-back fashion. While he hasn't won since then, Hamlin does have five top-10s in his last eight starts at the track.