2018 NASCAR Pocono 400 Vegas picks and predictions: Fade Kevin Harvick, back Clint Bowyer

The Pocono 400 gets underway Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET at the triangle-shaped Pocono Raceway. After posting the fastest time in qualifying, Ryan Blaney is getting 8-1 odds. Kevin Harvick remains the Vegas favorite at 2-1, followed closely by Kyle Busch at 7-2 and Martin Truex Jr. at 6-1. Before you make any kind of bet on the NASCAR Pocono 400, you need to see what Micah Roberts has to say.

As a Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting. Now he hands out winners to his followers.

In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners. That was no fluke: In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Martin Truex Jr. for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.

Earlier this season, Roberts was all in on Harvick at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 despite two other drivers having the same field-leading odds. The result: Harvick dominated, leading for 181 of 325 laps and cruising to victory by 2.69 seconds.

Also this season, Roberts was very high on Clint Bowyer at the STP 500, a race in which he snapped his 190-race winless streak. And at the Food City 500, he said Kyle Busch "owned" Bristol and would come away with the checkered flag -- he rallied to finish just .63 seconds ahead of Kyle Larson for the checkered flag.

Now, he has analyzed the Pocono 400, NASCAR's first of two stops at the track, from every possible angle and locked in his picks. You can see his entire projected leaderboard at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's not picking Harvick for the Pocono 400. Roberts cites zero career wins in 34 attempts at the track, though Harvick has finished in the top five 10 times.

One driver Roberts is high on: Clint Bowyer, who is only getting 20-1 odds for this NASCAR race.

"Pocono should be a good track for him because of Turn 3," Roberts told SportsLine. "He's strong on flat tracks, but he's only got two top-fives in 24 Pocono starts. In July, he finished sixth. Look for his car to be similar to Stewart Haas Racing teammates Kurt Busch and Harvick." Bowyer is a pick you back with confidence on Sunday.

Roberts' top choice is a major sleeper with long odds who historically runs well at this unique track. Vegas isn't giving him any credit, so anyone who backs this underdog could hit it real big.

So who wins the 2018 Pocono 400? And which long shot should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.