2018 Pocono 400 odds, picks: Advanced computer model loving Kurt Busch, fading Kyle Larson

The 2018 Pocono 400 gets underway Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET as the NASCAR schedule rolls on with a stop at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Kevin Harvick is the Vegas favorite with 5-2 odds, followed closely by Kyle Busch at 3-1 and Martin Truex Jr. at 6-1. Before you lock in any kind of bet, you need to see what SportsLine's prediction model has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model has been crushing its 2018 NASCAR picks.

The model has made several huge calls in NASCAR this year, nailing the 1-2 finish for Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 as well as Harvick's win at the KC Masterpiece 400. It also nailed five of the top 10 at Bristol and two of the top five at Daytona. Anybody following its picks this season is up huge.

Now that the Pocono field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One driver the model loves at the 2018 Pocono 400: Kurt Busch, who is getting 20-1 odds.

He makes a strong run for the title even though Vegas doesn't view him as a top-five contender. The model loves him because he has an extremely strong track record at Pocono with three wins and 14 top-five finishes. This is a value pick you should be all over on Sunday.

Another surprise: Kyle Larson, a Vegas favorite with 10-1 odds, finishes outside the top 10.

His career average finish at this track is 11.6, which is respectable overall, but not a great number for somebody getting such strong odds. He's never finished higher than fifth either, so he's a driver to steer completely clear of at the Pocono 400.

The model also says three other drivers going off with odds longer than 18-1 make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could strike it rich.

So who wins the 2018 Pocono 400? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that is crushing its NASCAR picks this year.

Kevin Harvick 5-2

Kyle Busch 3-1

Martin Truex Jr. 6-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Erik Jones 20-1

Kurt Busch 20-1

Clint Bowyer 20-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Chase Elliott 40-1

Jimmie Johnson 50-1

Daniel Suarez 50-1