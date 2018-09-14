2018 South Point 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Las Vegas picks

Before you set your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 South Point 400 in Las Vegas on Sunday, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He has crushed his DFS selections in multiple sports recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

He has been all over his recent NASCAR DFS picks as well, locking Brad Keselowski in both lineups last week at Indianapolis. The result: Keselowski surged to a first-place finish, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a winning DFS day.



Now, he has set his sights on the South Point 400, the first race of the 2018 NASCAR playoffs, and revealed his optimal DFS lineups and picks only over at SportsLine. You'll want to see them before finalizing your own roster.



For NASCAR at Las Vegas 2018, we can tell you McClure loves Clint Bowyer at $9,000 on DraftKings and $10,600 on FanDuel.



Bowyer has had several strong runs recently, including a fifth-place finish last week at Indianapolis and a sixth-place finish at Bristol in August. He comes at an affordable price this week, so lock him in as one of the top NASCAR DFS picks for Las Vegas.



Another South Point 400 DFS pick he's all over: Martin Truex Jr. at $9,900 on DraftKings and $13,000 on FanDuel.



Truex Jr. has struggled in recent races, but has a strong record at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including a win in 2017 and a top-five finish in the spring race this year. Look for him to be at or near the top of the leaderboard this week, producing a ton of points on DraftKings and FanDuel.



McClure is also targeting a value driver who has a strong track record at Las Vegas. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag, but comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in your tournaments or going home with nothing.



So what 2018 South Point 400 DFS lineup should you enter? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineup for NASCAR at Las Vegas, all from the man who has made almost $2 million playing DFS, and find out.