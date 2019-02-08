2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy NASCAR picks

The new NASCAR season gets underway Sunday with an exhibition event at Daytona International Speedway. The 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash features 20 of NASCAR's top drivers in a 75-lap race. With the season-opening Daytona 500 just around the corner, this is a prime opportunity for drivers to get a feel for the track. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, and before you enter any NASCAR DFS tournaments like the $125K Octane on DraftKings or $15K Sunday Intimidator on FanDuel, be sure to use the top NASCAR DFS picks from professional DFS player Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

He has crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge. He was all over his NASCAR DFS picks last season as well, locking Joey Logano into his DraftKings and FanDuel lineup at the Ford EcoBoost 400. The result: Logano surged to a first-place finish and anyone who listened to McClure was well on their way to a profitable day.

For the 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona, we can tell you McClure is high on Logano once again, this time at $9,300 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel.

Logano, the reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, was second at The Clash at Daytona last year and finished the 2018 season with two victories in his last four races. He also racked up seven top-10 finishes in his last eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. He's a complete steal at this price point, so use him for Sunday's Advance Auto Parts Clash 2019.

Another pick he loves: Kevin Harvick at $9,600 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel.

Harvick is one of only two drivers in the 20-man field to win the Clash more than once. In fact, he has won this event on three separate occasions, with his last victory coming in 2013. He'll have plenty of confidence coming into Daytona after ending last season with seven top-10 finishes in his last nine races, so lock him in as one of the top NASCAR DFS picks.

McClure is also targeting a value driver who has a strong track record at Daytona. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what 2019 Advance Auto Parts Clash DFS lineup should you enter? And which driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineup for the Advance Auto Parts Clash, all from the man who has made almost $2 million playing DFS, and find out.