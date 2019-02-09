2019 Advanced Auto Parts Clash: Time, TV channel, live stream, picks, odds, daily fantasy lineup
How to watch, and everything you need to know for, Sunday's race
The 2019 Daytona 500 is approaching fast, but before the The Great American Race, comes an exhibition better known as the Advanced Auto Parts Clash. Green flag on this year's 75-lap edition is scheduled to fly on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET as the field of 20 drivers will look to take home the coveted purse.
So how is the field composed you may ask? In short, it features the best of the best. Any driver who won a pole last season, former Daytona 500 and Clash winners as well as all 16 returning playoff drivers automatically secured their spot.
Here's a look at the field as well as their betting odds to win, according to SuperBook USA.
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|ODDS
Kevin Harvick
4
7/1
Brad Keselowski
2
7/1
Joey Logano
22
7/1
Aric Almirola
10
10/1
Clint Bowyer
14
10/1
Chase Elliott
9
10/1
Denny Hamlin
11
10/1
Ryan Blaney
12
10/1
Kyle Busch
18
12/1
Daniel Suarez
41
16/1
Kurt Busch
1
16/1
Martin Truex Jr.
19
20/1
Alex Bowman
88
20/1
Erik Jones
20
25/1
Jimmie Johnson
48
25/1
Kyle Larson
42
30/1
Paul Menard
21
30/1
Jamie McMurray
40
30/1
Austin Dillon
3
30/1
Ryan Newman
6
30/1
|*BOLD INDICATES PREVIOUS CLASH WINNER
How to watch the 2019 Advanced Auto Parts Clash
Location: Daytona International Speedway
Date: Sunday, February 10th
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 75 laps
Segment 1: Ends via competition caution on Lap 25
Segment 2: Ends on Lap 75
TV: FS1
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Pick to win 2019 Advanced Auto Parts Clash
Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano was the fastest in practice, but we're going with Jimmie Johnson to win this year's Clash. Johnson is a previous winner of this event and has not tasted Victory Lane since Dover in the 2017 season. New crew chief Kevin Meendering has already shown that he's put together a fast car, as Johnson was second quickest in practice.
The trend for winning The Clash, really over the past two decades, has favored veterans. Johnson is the elder-statesman in the group alongside Kevin Harvick, and while the seven-time Cup Series champion has nothing to prove to the NASCAR world, he has everything to prove to himself.
2019 Advanced Auto Parts Clash DraftKings Lineup
DRIVER
CAR #
PRICE
Ryan Blaney
12
$8,000
Kyle Busch
18
$7,800
Denny Hamlin
11
$8,300
Kevin Harvick
4
$9,600
Jimmie Johnson
48
$6,300
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|$9,400
Explanation: As we noted earlier, we're going with a veteran stack here with Ryan Blaney slotted in as the sole young gun. Blaney wasn't the fastest car in practice by any means, but finished in the top five in this event last year and has two-straight top-10 finishes in the Daytona 500. Alongside him, you'll see Keselowski, who won The Clash last year.
Hungry for more Daytona 500 picks and DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine to see the full projected Daytona 500 leaderboard from the model that crushed its NASCAR picks last year.
