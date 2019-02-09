2019 Advanced Auto Parts Clash: Time, TV channel, live stream, picks, odds, daily fantasy lineup

The 2019 Daytona 500 is approaching fast, but before the The Great American Race, comes an exhibition better known as the Advanced Auto Parts Clash. Green flag on this year's 75-lap edition is scheduled to fly on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET as the field of 20 drivers will look to take home the coveted purse.

So how is the field composed you may ask? In short, it features the best of the best. Any driver who won a pole last season, former Daytona 500 and Clash winners as well as all 16 returning playoff drivers automatically secured their spot.

Here's a look at the field as well as their betting odds to win, according to SuperBook USA.

DRIVER CAR # ODDS Kevin Harvick 4 7/1 Brad Keselowski 2 7/1 Joey Logano 22 7/1 Aric Almirola 10 10/1 Clint Bowyer 14 10/1 Chase Elliott 9 10/1 Denny Hamlin 11 10/1 Ryan Blaney 12 10/1 Kyle Busch 18 12/1 Daniel Suarez 41 16/1 Kurt Busch 1 16/1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 20/1 Alex Bowman 88 20/1 Erik Jones 20 25/1 Jimmie Johnson 48 25/1 Kyle Larson 42 30/1 Paul Menard 21 30/1 Jamie McMurray 40 30/1 Austin Dillon 3 30/1 Ryan Newman 6 30/1 *BOLD INDICATES PREVIOUS CLASH WINNER





How to watch the 2019 Advanced Auto Parts Clash

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Sunday, February 10th

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 75 laps

Segment 1: Ends via competition caution on Lap 25

Segment 2: Ends on Lap 75

TV: FS1

Pick to win 2019 Advanced Auto Parts Clash

Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano was the fastest in practice, but we're going with Jimmie Johnson to win this year's Clash. Johnson is a previous winner of this event and has not tasted Victory Lane since Dover in the 2017 season. New crew chief Kevin Meendering has already shown that he's put together a fast car, as Johnson was second quickest in practice.

The trend for winning The Clash, really over the past two decades, has favored veterans. Johnson is the elder-statesman in the group alongside Kevin Harvick, and while the seven-time Cup Series champion has nothing to prove to the NASCAR world, he has everything to prove to himself.

2019 Advanced Auto Parts Clash DraftKings Lineup

DRIVER CAR # PRICE Ryan Blaney 12 $8,000 Kyle Busch 18 $7,800 Denny Hamlin 11 $8,300 Kevin Harvick 4 $9,600 Jimmie Johnson 48 $6,300 Brad Keselowski 2 $9,400

Explanation: As we noted earlier, we're going with a veteran stack here with Ryan Blaney slotted in as the sole young gun. Blaney wasn't the fastest car in practice by any means, but finished in the top five in this event last year and has two-straight top-10 finishes in the Daytona 500. Alongside him, you'll see Keselowski, who won The Clash last year.

