2019 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy NASCAR at Indianapolis picks

The most storied race track in North America is the site for 43 of NASCAR's finest Sunday when the Indianapolis Motor Speedway plays host to the 2019 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at 2 p.m. ET. When cars line up at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, history is bound to happen. And because Sunday is the last race before the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs begin, every lap and every spot on the grid will be tightly contested. Brad Keselowski is the defending champion at Indianapolis, and Kyle Busch has a slim lead over Joey Logano in the NASCAR points standings. They will be three of the popular options for NASCAR DFS lineups Sunday. However, before you make your NASCAR DFS picks, be sure to listen to the optimal NASCAR at Indianapolis DFS strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

At Darlington, McClure was all over Erik Jones. The result: Jones captured the checkered flag for his first win of the season, and anybody who rostered him was well their way to a huge day. Now, he's turned his attention to NASCAR at Indianapolis 2019 and locked in his optimal lineups.

For the Big Machine Vodka 400 at Indianapolis, we can tell you McClure is banking on Kevin Harvick at $13,600 on FanDuel and $10,000 on DraftKings. Harvick is fourth in the current Cup points standings, and with two victories so far this season, he's a threat anytime he takes the track. Harvick's Ford was fourth last week, has been in the Top 5 eight times and in the Top 10 for 16 races in 2019, and McClure believes he is primed for a big finish at the Brickyard. Lock him in your NASCAR DFS lineups and look for a big return at Indianapolis.

McClure's optimal Big Machine Vodka 400 at Indianapolis DFS strategy also involves rostering Kurt Busch ($10,700 on FanDuel, $9,200 on DraftKings). Busch presents quite a bit of value Sunday, as he is seventh in the Cup points standings and looking for a second victory of the season. Busch has been consistent in 2019, with 14 Top 10s, and McClure sees big things for him Sunday. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's NASCAR DFS slate.

McClure is also targeting a value driver with a strong track record at Indianapolis. He's in prime position to make a huge run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

