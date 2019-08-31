2019 Bojangles' Southern 500 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy NASCAR at Darlington picks

One of the great NASCAR summer traditions is on tap Sunday night, as historic Darlington Raceway plays host to the Bojangles' Southern 500 at 6 p.m. ET. The racing will be intense under the lights, and there will be big money on the line in NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Sunday night. With just two stops to go until the NASCAR Playoffs, drivers all over the starting grid will be racing hard for every position and every point in the standings. Brad Keselowski is the defending champion of the Bojangles' Southern 500, and Kyle Larson is looking to break through at Darlington after third-place finishes in 2016 and 2018. They'll be two of the most popular options for NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday night. However, before you lock in your NASCAR DFS picks, be sure to listen to the optimal NASCAR at Darlington DFS strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

At Bristol, McClure was all over Denny Hamlin. The result: Hamlin captured the checkered flag for his fourth win of the season, and anybody who rostered him was well their way to a huge day. Now, he's turned his attention to NASCAR at Darlington 2019 and locked in his optimal lineups.

For the Bojangles' Southern 500 night race, we can tell you McClure is banking on Erik Jones at $12,200 on FanDuel and $8,700 on DraftKings. While Jones is still searching for his first Cup Series win of the season, he has registered eight Top 5 finishes and 12 Top 10 finishes. At 14th in the points standings, Jones will be driving hard on Sunday night to secure valuable points. Lock him in your NASCAR DFS lineups and look for a big return at Darlington.

McClure's optimal Bojangles' Southern 500 night race DFS strategy also involves rostering Clint Bowyer ($9,300 on FanDuel, $8,500 on DraftKings). Bowyer presents quite a bit of value Sunday night, as the 14-year veteran is coming off a 7th-place finish at Bristol and is hungry for points to make the playoffs. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's race.

McClure is also targeting a value driver with a strong track record at Darlington. He's in prime position to make a huge run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

