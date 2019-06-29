2019 Camping World 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR picks

The NASCAR schedule continues on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with the 2019 Camping World 400. Chicagoland Speedway hosts the event and there will be five past winners in the 2019 Camping World 400 lineup on Sunday, including Kevin Harvick. The veteran won the first two races ever held at Chicagoland Speedway and has a staggering 10 top-five finishes at the track in 18 tries. His past success will make him a popular pick in NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before you make your Camping World 400 DFS picks and predictions, you should see what DFS millionaire Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

Last week at the Toyota/Save Mart 350, McClure rostered Truex and Kyle Busch in his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups. The result: Truex captured victory at Sonoma and Busch finished in second, and anybody who rostered them was well their way to a profitable day. Now he's turned his attention to Sunday's NASCAR at Chicago race and locked in his optimal lineups.

For the 2019 Camping World 400, we can tell you McClure is banking on Brad Keselowski at $13,000 on FanDuel and $10,600 on DraftKings. The 35-year-old veteran has a rich history at Chicagoland Speedway with two wins and eight consecutive top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile oval.

Keselowski has three wins already this season and sits in fourth in the current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings. Two of those wins came at 1.5-mile tracks, so Keselowski has very quickly dialed in his car to the new aerodynamics package for speedways. He's a must-roster on Sunday.

McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also involves rostering Truex at $14,500 on FanDuel and $10,900 on DraftKings. After winning just three times in his first 12 seasons on NASCAR's top circuit, Truex has exploded the last four years with 20 wins. That includes a victory last week at Sonoma and wins at Chicagoland Speedway in 2016 and 2017.

Perhaps even more impressively, Truex finished fourth at Chicagoland last season after starting all the way back in 36th. He has a proven history and deserves long consideration in Camping World 400 DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting a value driver with a strong track record at Chicago. He's in prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in your NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

