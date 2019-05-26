2019 Coca-Cola 600 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Fade Chase Elliott, back Alex Bowman at Charlotte

The 2019 Coca-Cola 600 takes place at the same venue as last week's NASCAR All-Star Race, but what's on the line is substantially different. It was for pride, and a $1 million first-place prize, last week, but points are back up for grabs for NASCAR at Charlotte this week. There's a fierce battle at the top of the Monster Energy Cup Standings with Joey Logano (478 points), Kyle Busch (469) and Kevin Harvick (440) among the top contenders for first place. Those three are also getting some of the shortest 2019 Coca-Cola 600 odds with Logano going off at 8-1, Busch at 3-1 and Harvick at 9-2. This is the longest event on the 2019 NASCAR schedule, so it'll take endurance and patience to get this win at Charlotte Motor Speedway when the green flag drops at 6 p.m. ET. And before locking in any 2019 Coca-Cola 600 picks of your own, be sure to see the NASCAR at Charlotte predictions from legendary Vegas racing handicapper Micah Roberts, given the track record he's had on his recent NASCAR picks.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 17 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $2,000. It started with the very first race, as Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 longshot at the Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix in March, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Harvick, and at Dover he got Truex Jr. at 8-1 odds. Truex won the race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. For the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he predicted nine of the top 10.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

We can tell you that Roberts isn't high on Chase Elliott at 8-1 NASCAR at Charlotte odds. Roberts knows Elliott took second at Charlotte in 2017 in the fall race, but he barely has him in the top 10 of his leaderboard for this event. Outside of that second-place finish in 2017, Elliott has just one other top-10 finish at Charlotte, an eighth-place run in 2016. He was involved in an accident at this venue in both 2016 and 2017, and failed to finish both those races. He also settled for an 11th-place finish in this event last year.

Elliott has had some success with the 550-horsepower package being used for Sunday, but hasn't shown the ability to consistently be near the top of the leaderboard with it this season. Roberts believes there are far better values available in the 2019 NASCAR at Charlotte field.

One huge underdog Roberts likes at Charlotte is Alex Bowman, a big 30-1 longshot who Roberts says offers a ton of value Sunday night. Bowman and his team have taken a huge leap this season. He's finished in second place in the last three NASCAR races, all of which featured different race packages. He was a career-best ninth in this race last year and he'll hit the track with momentum.

"He's knocking on the door for his first career Cup win," Roberts told SportsLine. "Hendrick Motorsports has definitely found something."

