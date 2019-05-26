2019 Coca-Cola 600 Vegas picks and NASCAR predictions: Fade Martin Truex, back Alex Bowman at Charlotte

The 2019 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a test of skill and endurance unlike any other on the series. It's the longest event of the year and one that's been tough to predict. Seven different drivers have won the race the last seven years, and six drivers in Sunday's race have at least one title. There's a reason a whopping six drivers are posted at 8-1 or shorter in the 2019 Coca-Cola 600 odds. The field is led by Kyle Busch, the 3-1 favorite looking for his fourth NASCAR Cup Series win of the season, and a repeat Coca-Cola 600 crown. Kevin Harvick is at 5-1 despite not tasting victory in 2019, while Martin Truex Jr., who won here in 2016, is 6-1 and three-time winner Brad Keselowski is 7-1. Joey Logano, the series points leader whose average finish at Charlotte is 13th, is 8-1, as is Chase Elliott, who seeks his first-career win at the 1.5-mile oval. With so many variables in play for NASCAR's longest race of the year, you'll want to see the latest NASCAR at Charlotte predictions from handicapper Micah Roberts before locking in any 2019 Coca-Cola 600 picks of your own.

Those who have wagered $100 on Roberts' picks for each of the 17 NASCAR races in 2019 are already up $2,000. It started with the very first race, as Roberts went with Jimmie Johnson as a hefty 25-1 longshot at the Advance Auto Parts Clash. The result: Johnson survived a huge crash and went on to win as Roberts' followers raked it in. At the TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix in March, Roberts nailed Busch at 4-1 odds over the heavily favored Harvick, and at Dover he got Truex Jr. at 8-1 odds. Truex won the race despite starting at the back of the field.

Roberts' top 20 leaderboard has been on top of it, too. For the TicketGuardian 500, he nailed an eye-popping eight of the top 10. At the Auto Club 400, he predicted nine of the top 10.

Roberts entered the 2019 NASCAR season after finishing big-time in the black in 2018. Those who wagered $100 on each of his picks last year have $1,750 in profit to show for it. His biggest wins came when he went against the grain, taking Keselowski at 12-1 to win the South Point 400 at Las Vegas in the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs and going with Logano, also 12-1, to take the First Data 500 at Martinsville. He also nailed four of Harvick's nine series victories and three of Busch's nine wins. Anyone who's following his picks is up huge year after year.

One driver Roberts won't be including in his best picks Sunday night is Truex, one of the favorites at 6-1 NASCAR at Charlotte odds. Truex has been one of the most-dominant drivers at Charlotte. He's won two of the last five races there and has finished in the top five in six of the last seven. That includes the amazing win in 2016 in which he led 392 out of 400 laps.

But Truex has yet to master the 550-horsepower package being used for Sunday. He has just one top-five finish on 1.5-mile tracks this season using it. Roberts projects a finish outside the top 10 for one of the favorites.

One huge underdog Roberts likes in Charlotte is Alex Bowman, a big 30-1 longshot who Roberts says offers a ton of value Sunday night. Bowman and his team have taken a huge leap this season. He's finished in second place in the last three NASCAR races, all of which featured different race packages. He was a career-best ninth in this race last year and he'll hit the track with momentum.

"He's knocking on the door for his first career Cup win," Roberts told SportsLine. "Hendrick Motorsports has definitely found something."

